Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta ‘making plans to rival another major app’ with new platform called ‘Super’

By Rachel Dobkin
 3 days ago

MARK Zuckerberg's Meta is allegedly in the planning process of a new platform called Super that will rival another major app.

Meta is revamping an old platform to try and mimic the popular live-streaming network, Twitch, according to multiple outlets.

Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta, is planning to revamp its old platform, Super, multiple outlets have claimed Credit: Reuters
Super is allegedly ditching their 'cameo-inspired' look and going to be a live-streaming platform like Twitch Credit: Getty

Although Super has been around since 2020, it was promoted as a "cameo-inspired tool" that would allow video calling between celebrities and their fans.

Meta is asking influencers to try the new version of Super, Business Insider claims, after obtaining a deck of slides that the company has been using to pitch their platform to creators.

Some influencers have been paid $3,000 to test out the app for only 30 minutes, according to the outlet.

There were also "paid incentives based on the performance of the live stream," according to another source who spoke with the outlet.

Some features on Super have stayed the same, like the ability to take selfies with creators, but much has changed.

Super will let creators monetize their streams like Twitch does, according to the pitch slides.

The pitch says viewers can donate to creators and purchase supplemental content through tiered subscriptions.

Creators will also be allowed to keep all of their profits, as of now.

Companies may enjoy the sponsorship program where they can pay to have their advertisements heavily integrated into the creator's live stream.

With specific video layouts already put into the platform, it's easy for a beginner to become a creator.

There are also fun built-in features like trivia and giveaway modules that creators can put into their streams.

No more than 100 creators have used Super as of yet, so it's still in the early testing stage, but creators can sign up and request early access.

This platform is just one of Zuckerberg's many attempts to dominate the social media sphere.

After Zuckerberg created Facebook and made it into the $117.9 billion site that it is today, he started to expand his platform empire and obtain Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta's new platform copying Twitch is nothing new. Instagram has copied Snapchat with Instagram Stories and TikTok with Instagram reels.

Surprisingly, Super will not be integrated with other Meta sites.

#Meta
