Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
KX Conversation: Missouri River Joint Water Board
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 10th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Missouri River Joint Water Board Program Manager Ken Royse. Royse discussed the significance of the board, the most significant problems facing the Missouri River and more.
KFYR-TV
More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Renaissance Zone expires, what that means for downtown development
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of August 1, the Renaissance Zone in Bismarck is no longer an option for developers looking for tax incentives to build or renovate downtown. The Renaissance Zone in downtown Bismarck has made some new buildings and upgrades to existing buildings possible. But the tax incentives that went along with it made some people feel the playing field wasn’t level.
KFYR-TV
‘Legacy’ pillars above the prairie in Center
CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Dakota, Montana awarded $18.5 million for rural broadband
Shane Hart, CEO of the Reservation Telephone Cooperative, or RTC Networks, said providing for rural communities is expensive and without the grant, it wouldn't be possible to do something like this.
Bismarck’s Many Windowed 1.25 Million Dollar Mansion
If you're not aware, let me tell you that the Bismarck/Mandan real estate market is red hot for sellers. If you're in the market to buy a home you might find yourself paying a little more to get into a home that's new to you. Is $1.25 million a little...
KFYR-TV
Capital A’Fair returns for 48th annual event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the state’s largest art fairs returned to the State Capitol Grounds this weekend. The 48th annual Capital A’Faire, is an event put on by the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association. Vendors say the event brings people together from all over the country...
Glen Ullin rancher earns ND Leopold Conservation Award, $10,000
(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County. Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kxnet.com
Football: Grant County-Flasher Leaning on Size This Season
Football: Grant County-Flasher Leaning on Size This …. Plans announced to make Pre-K more accessible in …. National Farmers Market Week highlights local producers. Northwest Arts Center presents INT’L All Media Exhibit. Bug Camp put on by Discovery on the Go. Celebratory picnic with Independence Inc. 2040 Minot Plan...
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 10, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
Bismarck Kids Need Clothes For School, Here’s How To Help
There are kids in our area struggling to get the clothes they need for school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Online
BEK TV features Dakota Taxidermy August 7th
(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2022
Well, are you starting to get those butterflies in your stomach yet? It's nearly back to school time for area kids. I've been out of school for much longer than I care to admit myself, but there's something about this time of year that takes me back. Maybe I was a strange kid, but my anxiety always seem to kick it up a notch when I started thinking about that first day of school. I can still hear that first bell of the school year in my mind.
KFYR-TV
Incarcerated individuals at greater risk for suicide; DOCR says staff works to intervene
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)— In the United States, the number of suicides in state prisons increased 85% between 2001 and 2019 as reported by the National Institute of Corrections. The numbers also show that rates of inmate suicides are higher than averages in the general population. North Dakota Department of...
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag
4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
Someone You Should Know: The Critter-Sitter who is always there
“I know one thing … I love to be loved,” exclaims Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter-Sitter, Bismarck. Not everybody gets to work the job of their dreams, but that is the case for Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter Sitter in Bismarck.Stacy gets to play… (NAT sound, “Bring it to aunty!”) Snuggle… (NAT kissing […]
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
Comments / 0