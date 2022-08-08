Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Florida Panthers fill out Paul Maurice’s coaching staff with three new assistant coaches
Paul Maurice officially finished putting together his coaching staff Wednesday when the Florida Panthers hired three new assistant coaches, including one who worked for Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.
Yardbarker
Oilers Need Both Kessel & Subban to Be Serious Cup Contenders
However the Oilers are still missing something. Championship teams have the perfect combination of superstars and depth pieces that fit their team. Although the Oilers already have a lot going for them, they still need to solidify a couple of key areas of their team. Luckily for the Oilers, they...
Ex-Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming is diagnosed with ALS as European star admits the news has 'shaken my family and me'
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig´s disease, the team announced Wednesday. 'I have received news that has shaken my family and me,' Salming said in a statement. 'In an instant, everything changed.'. Salming, who...
Yardbarker
Expectations and full schedules for each of the Canucks’ prospects at the World Junior Championships
The Vancouver Canucks have three of their prospects in attendance at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Jacob Truscott and Joni Jurmo made their respective teams for the August tournament after not making the cut back in December at the IIHF’s first attempt at the 2022 WJC. Truscott was one of the final cuts from the December team while Jurmo wasn’t even invited to selection camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
JOHAN LARSSON RETURNING TO SWEDEN, SIGNS MULTI-YEAR DEAL IN SHL
After 488-career games across parts of ten seasons in the National Hockey League, 30-year-old forward Johan Larsson is returning to Sweden. According to Swedish media outlet Expressen, Larsson has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with his former SHL club, Brynas IF. The contract includes a North American out-clause, meaning if an NHL team wants to sign Larsson, he can void his contract with Brynas IF.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Prospect Landon Slaggert Opens World Juniors With 2-Point Game
It’s been a long and winding road, but the 2022 World Juniors are finally underway. Originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, a COVID postponement forced the tournament into an unprecedented summer start. Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Landon Slaggert and Team USA opened preliminary play Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Germany.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki will play for Team Sweden at 2022 World Juniors
In fact, we’re expecting to get a lot more news over the next week or so, as three Vancouver Canucks prospects will represent their countries at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship this week in Edmonton. Joining Jacob Truscott (USA), Joni Jurmo (Finland), is 2022 15th overall pick Jonathan...
markerzone.com
NATHAN MACKINNON IS REPORTEDLY SEEKING TO BE THE NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
According to Adrian Dater of CHN, Nathan MacKinnon is reportedly seeking to become the highest paid player in the NHL. MacKinnon plays on a discount $6.3 million dollar deal right now, and having been among the NHL's best for the last few seasons, he is due for a major raise.
NHL
Wild Prospects - World Juniors Update
EDMONTON, Alberta - The Minnesota Wild have eight prospects playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Canada, from August 9-20. Daily updates will be provided to track player performance throughout the tournament. August 9th. Four Wild prospects were in action on the first day of the 2022 World...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS INK 2022 SEVENTH OVERALL PICK KEVIN KORCHINSKI TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that they've signed 2022 seventh overall pick Kevin Korchinski to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.85 million ($950,000 AAV). "Signing Kevin is an exciting moment and another step in us building organizational depth," said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. "We knew that we wanted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Bruce Boudreau
Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau could get the franchise back on track in his first full-season as head coach.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PROSPECT THEODOR NIEDERBACH EJECTED FOR BOARDING AT 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
During the first game of Day 2 at the 2022 World Juniors, Sweden took on Switzerland, with the Swedes getting into penalty trouble all throughout. Late in the third period, Swedish forward Theodor Niederbach hit Swiss forward Dario Allenspach from behind. The officials then reviewed the play for a major penalty and after looking at the video, Niederbach was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding.
Comments / 0