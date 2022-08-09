Read full article on original website
Related
The Idea of a University Defined and Illustrated: Preface
The view taken of a University in these Discourses is the following:—That it is a place of teaching universal knowledge. This implies that its object is, on the one hand, intellectual, not moral; and, on the other, that it is the diffusion and extension of knowledge rather than the advancement. If its object were scientific and philosophical discovery, I do not see why a University should have students; if religious training, I do not see how it can be the seat of literature and science.
Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living: Chapter V - A NOBLE ART
NO one who has read the last chapter, and Chapter II can fail to be convinced that cooking is not only a science, but the most important of all sciences—the science on which our health depends more than on any other; a science concerning which Sir Henry Thompson has truly said that an adequate recognition of its value in prolonging healthy life and in promoting cheerful temper, prevalent good nature, and improved moral tone, "would achieve almost a revolution in the habits of a large part of the community."
The Jungle: Chapter I
The Jungle, by Upton Sinclair is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Jungle, by Upton Sinclair is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER I. It was four o’clock when the ceremony was over and...
The Essays of Adam Smith: THE IMITATIVE ARTS - Part II
AFTER the pleasures which arise from the gratification of the bodily appetites, there seem to be none more natural to man than Music and Dancing. In the progress of art and improvement they are, perhaps, the first and earliest pleasures of his own invention; for those which arise from the gratification of the bodily appetites cannot be said to be his own invention. No nation has yet been discovered so uncivilized as to be altogether without them. It seems even to be amongst the most barbarous nations that the use and practice of them is both most frequent and most universal, as among the negroes of Africa and the savage tribes of America. In civilized nations, the inferior ranks of people have very little leisure, and the superior ranks have many other amusements; neither the one nor the other, therefore, can spend much of their time in Music and Dancing. Among savage nations, the great body of the people have frequently great intervals of leisure, and they have scarce any other amusement; they naturally, therefore, spend a great part of their time in almost the only one they have.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
David Copperfield: Chapter 48 -Domestic
I laboured hard at my book, without allowing it to interfere with the punctual discharge of my newspaper duties; and it came out and was very successful. I was not stunned by the praise which sounded in my ears, notwithstanding that I was keenly alive to it, and thought better of my own performance, I have little doubt, than anybody else did. It has always been in my observation of human nature, that a man who has any good reason to believe in himself never flourishes himself before the faces of other people in order that they may believe in him. For this reason, I retained my modesty in very self-respect; and the more praise I got, the more I tried to deserve.
deseret.com
Changes to tithing settlement announced for Latter-day Saints
Changes are coming to the tithing settlement process of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the First Presidency announced Thursday in a news release. The term “tithing settlement” has been changed to “tithing declaration.”. Members can now begin tithing declaration interviews with bishops or branch...
The Jungle by Upton Sinclair - Table of Links
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Title: The Jungle. Author: Upton Sinclair. Release Date: June, 1994 [eBook #140]
Stories for Telling: Little Lorna Doone
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Little Lorna Doone.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0