ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool ace Thiago ‘out for six weeks with hamstring injury’ after limping off in Fulham draw in blow for Jurgen Klopp

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtfIy_0h9ocDnt00

LIVERPOOL will be without star midfielder Thiago for SIX WEEKS with a hamstring injury after the Spaniard limped off in the 2-2 draw at Fulham.

Thiago lasted just 51 minutes into the new Premier League season before he was forced to come off injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuJq4_0h9ocDnt00
Thiago will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury Credit: Rex

The 31-year-old was replaced by youngster Harvey Elliott.

And according to The Athletic, Liverpool will have to make do without Thiago for SIX WEEKS.

He will miss Liverpool's next six Premier League games.

One of those clashes includes the derby against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Other games include Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton and Wolves.

Thiago struggled with injuries last season.

There were injury concerns ahead of the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, but the midfielder was declared fit enough to play.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the fresh injury setback will not force him into panic buying, even after the long-term injury to other midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Klopp said: "I know what will now come up, it's clear.

"We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough - and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen."

He continued: "We have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it’s just some of them are injured.

"This is not a good situation, I don’t like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that - but for sure not panicking."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Daily Mail

Liverpool are ready to reward 19-year-old Harvey Elliott with a new deal at Anfield - despite him only penning fresh terms 12 months ago - with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to extend his young midfielder's stay past 2026

Liverpool are set to hand youngster Harvey Elliott with a new long-term contract as a reward for the progress he has made since stepping into Jurgen Klopp's first-team. The 19-year-old signed his latest contract with the club just 12 months ago but will now be handed a fresh deal as Liverpool seek to tie the attacker down to a period of longevity at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Spaniard#Athletic#Crystal Palace#Everton#The Champions League#Real Madrid
The Independent

Newcastle visit Tranmere as Everton and Leeds face League One opponents in Carabao Cup second round

The draw for the Carabao Cup second round saw Premier League side Newcastle United, now the richest club on the planet due to their owners - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - handed a trip to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.England’s second cup competition sees 13 of the 20 top-flight teams enter at this stage, with the remaining seven who are involved in European competition this season coming in from the third round.The regionalised draw also pitted Aston Villa and Everton against League One outfits Bolton and Fleetwood respectively, while Leeds United host Championship side Barnsley.In the Southern...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Yardbarker

‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez

Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham make £10m offer for PSG defender Thilo Kehrer as David Moyes' side look for reinforcements amid defensive crisis, with Nayef Aguerd, Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna all struggling with injuries

West Ham have offered around £10million for Paris St Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, but face competition from Sevilla. The move comes after manager David Moyes bemoaned the lack of freshness within his squad following the club's opening weekend defeat to Manchester City. With only weeks to go in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton switch focus to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after struggling to secure a Goodison Park return for PSG veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton have switched sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Goodison club have been pushing hard to re-sign their former midfielder and had hoped to finalise a deal this week. However, Sportsmail understands Everton have been unable to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
660K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy