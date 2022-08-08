Liverpool ace Thiago ‘out for six weeks with hamstring injury’ after limping off in Fulham draw in blow for Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL will be without star midfielder Thiago for SIX WEEKS with a hamstring injury after the Spaniard limped off in the 2-2 draw at Fulham.

Thiago lasted just 51 minutes into the new Premier League season before he was forced to come off injured.

Thiago will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury Credit: Rex

The 31-year-old was replaced by youngster Harvey Elliott.

And according to The Athletic, Liverpool will have to make do without Thiago for SIX WEEKS.

He will miss Liverpool's next six Premier League games.

One of those clashes includes the derby against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Other games include Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton and Wolves.

Thiago struggled with injuries last season.

There were injury concerns ahead of the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, but the midfielder was declared fit enough to play.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the fresh injury setback will not force him into panic buying, even after the long-term injury to other midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp said: "I know what will now come up, it's clear.

"We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough - and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen."

He continued: "We have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it’s just some of them are injured.

"This is not a good situation, I don’t like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that - but for sure not panicking."