u.today

Bitcoin Traders Are Aiming at $17,000, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
themarketperiodical.com

XTZ Price Analysis: Will Tezos be able to recover from the setback?

•XTZ/USD is currently priced at $1.76 and has decreased by 7.29% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 5.90% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Bears posing a giant hurdle for Tezos bulls to overcome.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH hit $50K by 2030?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum is the market’s most well-known altcoin. For many investors and enthusiasts, it is much more than just another cryptocurrency. According to experts, it could increase in value by up to 400% by 2022. Since its launch, the price of ETH has risen from $0.311 in 2015 to around $4,800 late last year — with plenty of volatility along the way.
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
NASDAQ

Can Cardano Reach $1?

If you're a contrarian investor, now could be the perfect time to find some beaten-down cryptos that are trading well below their all-time highs. What you should be looking for are cryptos that have been unfairly punished as a result of a broader market sell-off. When people panic and sell, they literally sell everything, and that creates some unique buying opportunities, especially in the lower end of the market.
cryptoslate.com

Unknown wallet transfers $3B worth of Bitcoin linked to old address

(Article updated at 10:30 PM Eastern Time to note new details that this might not be a new purchase) A mysterious investor supposedly spent or transferred over $3 billion, or nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10, making a new wallet one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. Community assessments of the wallet activity suggest that the new wallet could be an old player just moving funds.
themarketperiodical.com

Cardano price analysis: Are bulls ready to compete with the bears

Cardano has eventually started to gain some upward momentum. But the bears have got into a losing battle. The current price of ADA is approx $0.5154 it has decreased by 3.58% during the intraday trading session. The pair of ADA/BTC is around 0.00002224 BTC with a total dropped by 0.86%...
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
