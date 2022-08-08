Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
u.today
Bitcoin Traders Are Aiming at $17,000, Here's Why

dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
themarketperiodical.com
XTZ Price Analysis: Will Tezos be able to recover from the setback?
•XTZ/USD is currently priced at $1.76 and has decreased by 7.29% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 5.90% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Bears posing a giant hurdle for Tezos bulls to overcome.
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Consolidates inside an Ascending Triangle, What about its Recovery?
Shiba Inu price is trying to surge through an ascending triangle pattern over the daily chart. The crypto asset has recovered above 20 and 50 EMA but still falters below 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of SHIB/BTC is at 0.000000000522 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.13%.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH hit $50K by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum is the market’s most well-known altcoin. For many investors and enthusiasts, it is much more than just another cryptocurrency. According to experts, it could increase in value by up to 400% by 2022. Since its launch, the price of ETH has risen from $0.311 in 2015 to around $4,800 late last year — with plenty of volatility along the way.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
NASDAQ
Can Cardano Reach $1?
If you're a contrarian investor, now could be the perfect time to find some beaten-down cryptos that are trading well below their all-time highs. What you should be looking for are cryptos that have been unfairly punished as a result of a broader market sell-off. When people panic and sell, they literally sell everything, and that creates some unique buying opportunities, especially in the lower end of the market.
cryptoslate.com
Unknown wallet transfers $3B worth of Bitcoin linked to old address
(Article updated at 10:30 PM Eastern Time to note new details that this might not be a new purchase) A mysterious investor supposedly spent or transferred over $3 billion, or nearly 133,000 Bitcoin on Aug. 10, making a new wallet one of the top three largest individual Bitcoin holders. Community assessments of the wallet activity suggest that the new wallet could be an old player just moving funds.
themarketperiodical.com
Cardano price analysis: Are bulls ready to compete with the bears
Cardano has eventually started to gain some upward momentum. But the bears have got into a losing battle. The current price of ADA is approx $0.5154 it has decreased by 3.58% during the intraday trading session. The pair of ADA/BTC is around 0.00002224 BTC with a total dropped by 0.86%...
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Ethereum Or Baby Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
