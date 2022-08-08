Set for 10:30 a.m. CDT Friday, Aug. 26, Concordia Seminary, St. Louis will hold the Opening Service for its 184th academic year in the Chapel of St. Timothy and St. Titus. Dr. Thomas J. Egger, Seminary president, will preach on 1 Thess. 2:1-12 and introduce the new academic year theme, “Sharing the Gospel—Sharing our Lives,” which is drawn from the eighth verse of that Scripture passage.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO