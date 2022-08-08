ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Refinery29

Sweet Digs: A Candy-Coloured Sanctuary In Sydney

Welcome to Sweet Digs, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the world This week, we tour the cosy pastel home of content creator Basra Ajeh in Sydney, Australia. In the quiet suburb of Lewisham in...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

A Week In Brunswick East, Melbourne, As A Graphic Designer On $75,000

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. We're on the search for new Money Diaries! Submit yours here. Today: a graphic designer...
WORLD
Refinery29

A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $75,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a copywriter who makes $75,000 per year and spends some of her money...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Refinery29

Period Romance Eiffel Is No ‘French Titanic’ & That’s For The Best

The image of blue-lipped Jack and Rose, near-frozen and struggling to balance on one piece of driftwood that – let’s be honest – 100% could have fit them both, is seared into our memories and hearts forever. It’s history. It’s pop culture canon. It will always be the moment. So understandably, for financial reasons, it wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world to attempt to replicate some of the commercial success of James Cameron’s multiple Oscar-winning Titanic. The producers of period romance Eiffel reportedly have high hopes of doing just that. But is Eiffel the 'French Titanic'? There are steamy parallels in the plot, yes. But Sex Education’s Emma Mackey feels wasted as a 19th century manic pixie dream girl/one-dimensional muse behind one of the biggest architectural feats of the modern world.
MOVIES
Refinery29

Horse Girl Has Grown Up & Entered A New Era

I'm sure I'm not alone in admitting that for my preteen self, horses were a big part of my life. Looking back, it was a surprising obsession for a girl who grew up in the ‘burbs and had encountered a horse exactly once in my life. But neigh-vertheless, my love of hoofed mammals grew with every Saddle Club after-school viewing and virtual pet horse I fostered through iPod touch apps.
ANIMALS

