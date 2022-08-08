The image of blue-lipped Jack and Rose, near-frozen and struggling to balance on one piece of driftwood that – let’s be honest – 100% could have fit them both, is seared into our memories and hearts forever. It’s history. It’s pop culture canon. It will always be the moment. So understandably, for financial reasons, it wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world to attempt to replicate some of the commercial success of James Cameron’s multiple Oscar-winning Titanic. The producers of period romance Eiffel reportedly have high hopes of doing just that. But is Eiffel the 'French Titanic'? There are steamy parallels in the plot, yes. But Sex Education’s Emma Mackey feels wasted as a 19th century manic pixie dream girl/one-dimensional muse behind one of the biggest architectural feats of the modern world.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO