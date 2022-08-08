ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Seth Drvar helps anchor Hawk's offensive line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — University junior Seth Drvar wanted to be a running back, but was told being an offensive or defensive lineman would be more ideal. Little did he know he would play along the offensive line for the remainder of his career and have the opportunity to play on the defensive line as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Monongalia County (West Virginia) Fair to wrap up Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday is the last day to visit the Monongalia County Fair which has something for just about everyone and just about everything for kids. Saturday is Sharon Seman's Kids Day, with highlight events including a diaper derby, face painting and "all kinds of other activities," Fair President Kathy Eichensehr said.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Football
City
Clay, WV
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
WVNews

Perry Lane Strader

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Perry Lane Strader, 68, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, August 8th, 2022, at the Pierpont Center Nursing Home in Fairmont, West Virginia. Perry was born on January 11th, 1954, the son of the late William S. Strader, Sr. and Emily “Bonnie” (Lane) Strader of Morgantown, West Virginia. He graduated from Morgantown High School and went on to study Business at West Virginia University.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lions Clubs sponsor golf scramble

KINGWOOD — All seven of Preston County Lions Clubs are once again joining forces to hold a golf scramble at Alpine Lake Resort outside Terra Alta. The scramble is scheduled for Aug. 27 with a noon tee time. Spots are still open for $300 per team.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Jesus Fest kicks off in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Mother Nature finally cooperated with a local festival Friday evening at Jackson Square in Clarksburg as the West Virginia Jesus Fest kicked off its weekend activities. The festival is an annual celebration of love in Christ and bringing together different faith communities in order...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#American Football#Wv News
WVNews

Fundraiser helps provide Preston HS with new equipment

KINGWOOD — One of the consistent comments coming from Preston High School’s football program this preseason is how much physically stronger the team is, on average, compared to last year. “We already have three kids who can bench press over 300-pounds [nobody on the team could last year]...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Keesha Dia Anderson

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Catherene Lorene 'Lorie' Kesling passes at 100; Shinnston High 1940 grad

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on August 10. She was born to the late Henry Nelton and Freda Grace (Stone) Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Kesling, and daughter Cheryl Montz. She was the last surviving sibling of her family. Lorie was formerly from Fairmont and retired to St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life she returned back to Morgantown.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg VFW looking for honor guard members

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573 is looking for new members for its honor guard. Honor guard participants must be veterans but do not need to be members of the Clarksburg VFW. Materials such as uniforms are provided.
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

34th Annual golf tournament scheduled

ARTHURDALE — On Sept. 11, WV Caring will host its 34th annual Dr. D.R. Davis Golf Classic at the Preston County Country Club to benefit patient care for those with advanced life-limiting illnesses. Golfers are needed to play, have fun and make a difference in the lives of their...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Second Saturday event set in Kingwood

KINGWOOD – Saturday will be the final Kingwood Blueprint Communities Second Saturday Street Fair of the season, and organizers say it will be the biggest yet. The street fair will be held on Price Street from noon until 5 p.m. and will have something for everyone.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Rowlesburg critical needs sewer project to begin Aug. 22

ROWLESBURG — The town of Rowlesburg will begin to see sewer work begin in Manheim and on Church Road later this month. Mayor Eric Bautista said at this week’s council meeting that the contract with Brian Vandevender Contracting, LLC, in Morgantown, was signed last week.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Kingwood gets update on mobile home park

KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council received an update Tuesday from the new owner of the Creekside Estates mobile home park on his progress in cleaning the site and bringing rental units to town. Justin Stevens bought the former Rodeheaver’s Trailer Park earlier this year. Council awarded him a grant of...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

County commissioners award more ARPA funds

KINGWOOD — Two more projects received the nod for stimulus funding from the Preston County Commission Tuesday. Commissioners awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Town of Terra Alta in the amount of $500,000 to replace a water tower and to the Town of Rowlesburg, $200,000 went for improvements to its sanitary sewer system.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Obituary dove

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherene Lorene “Lorie” Kesling, 100, passed away peacefully a…
SHINNSTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy