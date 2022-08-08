Read full article on original website
North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.
NDDOT Director Bill Panos resigns
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bill Panos resigned as director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Doug Burgum’s office. Panos cited a family obligation in his home state of California. He was appointed director in August 2019. His resignation is effective...
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drivers of electric vehicles will soon have more charging stations available in rural North Dakota. The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting the state $1.44 million for the project. The state has a goal of installing half a million electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 to...
Five hurt following crash in Beltrami County
NEAR RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people are hurt including two children following a crash near Red Lake, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 89 around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7. Authorities say an SUV driven by 23-year-old Aubrey Graves of Redby,...
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
