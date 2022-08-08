ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral

By Amanda Devlin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KS6j_0h9oYNz700

LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury.

Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral.

Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 ­following complications.

Charles Drury, who denies attacking Lauren, has been bailed on suspicion of assaulting her.

Her sister Nicola shared a snap of Lauren's daughter Larose and said: "This gorgeous little girl doesn't even know how lucky she is to have such a strong amazing mum! As long as you have each other you'll both be fine."

Sharing the post with her followers, close friend Lauryn Goodman admitted she breaks down in tears every time she sees her pal's horrific injuries.

Lauryn said: "Couldn't have said this better myself.

"Seen a few things as well and I'd like to say there are NEVER 2 sides to a story when my friend's face looks how it does. She is unrecognisable.

"Brings me to tears every time I look at her.

"Please if anyone ever finds themselves in this situation never think staying quiet or hiding is best.

"Always confide and reach out to people.

"Better days will come and you aren't trapped. Promise. Be strong for your little ones."

Lauren has been left devastated by the death of her newborn daughter last month.

Ten doctors battled to save the 9lb baby who had a strong heartbeat before Lauren’s contractions began.

Drury, who denies the attack in Upminster, Essex, was held all day by police in East London before being released on bail at 3am last Friday.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Lauren is absolutely terrified. This has shaken her badly.

“She suffered some nasty injuries and fears she has suffered a broken eye socket."

The source added: “Lauren is now in hiding with a friend.

"She is very shaken by this situation.”

Drury, who has a year-old daughter, Larose, with Lauren, contacted The Sun to deny attacking Lauren.

He phoned hours after we broke the story yesterday and said: “There’s a completely different side to stuff.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXNTL_0h9oYNz700
Lauren Goodger is in hiding with a suspected fractured eye socket Credit: Dan Charity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1cxI_0h9oYNz700
Charles Drury was bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assault Credit: unleashed Pr

GoPittyBBall
1d ago

Her face prob isn’t close to what it used to look like. That aside, Rest In Peace little love ❤️😢

Independentantiblue
1d ago

nobody's ever heard of her so she's unrecognizable anyway

