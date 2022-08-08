ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reflects on ‘Empty Nest’ Amid Drama With Husband Kody

By Brianna Sainez
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Almost on her own! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reflected on her soon-to-be “empty nest” amid drama with her husband, Kody Brown.

“My baby just drove herself (new license) to her first senior school event,” the Utah native, 53, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 7. “It’s a bittersweet day. I’ll just sit here for a min and drink my coffee and contemplate how quickly the empty nest is approaching.”

The mom of six enjoyed the quiet moment at home as her youngest daughter, Savanah Brown, left for her final year of high school. Apart from Savanah, the TV personality shares sons Gabe, Garrison, Hunter and Logan and daughter Madison with Kody.

As for Janelle’s current home base, the matriarch recently shared why she opted out of her original plans of moving into an RV over the summer on Coyote Pass, the polygamous family’s shared plot of land.

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” she shared in response to a fan’s comment in July 2022. “Savanah really struggled with the RV.”

Emphasizing that it’s her daughter’s senior year of high school, she added, “She was a trooper last year, but said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t.’” While the Arizona resident still owns the RV, they’ve opted to only use it on weekends.

Sister Wives fans have watched the polygamous family move from Las Vegas to Arizona in 2018 and the patriarch found himself in hot water after he revealed to his wives, Janelle, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown and now-former wife Christine Brown that he planned to build one large home for them to live in. After some major disagreements, the businessman agreed to build separate homes on the land.

With the Sister Wives returning for season 17, the series is set to document Christine as she packs up her things and decides to leave the plural marriage.

“It’s been heartbreaking being your wife for years,” she tearfully explained to the polygamous patriarch in the trailer for the upcoming season. “I agreed to be a sister wife. But I agreed to be an equal wife.”

As for his other wives, Janelle felt she saw Christine’s exit from the family coming. “I feel like it’s more of an inevitability coming instead of a ‘Let’s try to work this out,’” she confessed in a solo confessional.

Comments / 3

The Black Knight
3d ago

You have 6 child with this man and he put y’all in a Camper? SMH. Sounds like you need to move on too

Reply
3
