Moab, UT

deseret.com

Gabby Petito Foundation gives $100K to domestic violence hotline

Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito, announced a $100,000 donation has been made in her daughter’s honor to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation would help other victims like her daughter caught in turbulent relationships get help, Schmidt said. “We’re trying to...
Fox News

Gabby Petito’s parents announce wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police over Brian Laundrie 911 call

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. FIRST ON FOX: Lawyers for Gabby Petito’s parents announced Monday that they will file a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, two officers who interacted with her just days before her death and two former leaders.
105.5 The Fan

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
BOISE, ID
The Independent

Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought

More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam

A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
BOULDER CITY, NV
deseret.com

Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind

Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
BOISE, ID
Field & Stream

Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent

Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
LANDER, WY
CBS Denver

761 wild horses removed from Colorado's Piceance East Douglas herd area, here's how and why it was done

A controversial wild horse gather - commonly called a roundup - came to an end this week on Colorado's western slope. The Bureau of Land Management says it removed 761 mustangs from the Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Area, near Meeker, Colo., at a cost to taxpayers of $559,000. This gather was one of two dozen helicopter roundups planned this year across the country. By the end of the year, the BLM will have removed more than 20,000 mustangs from the wild nationwide in one year alone. At the heart of the debate over the roundup lies one major question: Should taxpayers...
COLORADO STATE
Motorious

Utah YouTuber Gets His Corvette Impounded For Speeding

Some people weren’t disciplined enough or at least not consistently enough by their parents when they were young. That’s the only explanation I have for people who think they can break the law any way they wish, then whine about it and expect everyone to shower them with sympathy. This played out in especially dramatic fashion recently when a YouTuber used his modified 1,000-whp Corvette to go 120 mph right in front of a cop.
UTAH STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon

The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
ARIZONA STATE

