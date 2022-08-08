Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Gabby Petito Foundation gives $100K to domestic violence hotline
Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito, announced a $100,000 donation has been made in her daughter’s honor to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation would help other victims like her daughter caught in turbulent relationships get help, Schmidt said. “We’re trying to...
Gabby Petito’s Family Is Suing The Utah Police Department For $50 Million For Wrongful Death
It’s no secret that the Petito family is still searching for justice for their daughter Gabby, who was brutally murdered by her fiancé Brian Laundrie while on a cross country road trip last year. Her family has already filed a lawsuit against Laundrie’s family for at least $100,000...
Gabby Petito’s parents announce wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police over Brian Laundrie 911 call
If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. FIRST ON FOX: Lawyers for Gabby Petito’s parents announced Monday that they will file a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, two officers who interacted with her just days before her death and two former leaders.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Utah farmer Dylan Rounds now missing for two months as 20th birthday approaches
Dylan Rounds, the 19-year-old farmer who left his Idaho home to work a plot of land in Utah has now been missing for two months. "I’m hanging in best I can, but the not knowing is pure torture," his mother, Candice Cooley, told Fox News Digital. James Adrian Brenner,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam
A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
deseret.com
Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind
Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent
Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
scitechdaily.com
Utah’s Great Salt Lake Is Disappearing – Megadrought Persists Across the US Southwest
Utah’s Great Salt Lake dropped to its lowest recorded water level last month as a megadrought persists across the US southwest. This has forced the fast-growing city to curb its water use. From space, satellite images show how water levels have dramatically fallen from 1985 to 2022 – exposing large expanses of lakebed.
deseret.com
3 arrested in vandalism at southern Utah Latter-day Saint meetinghouses
Police say they arrested two men and one teenager in connection with vandalism at several meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in southern Utah last week. After police received a report of a window being broken out at one church building in St. George on July...
WATCH: Man Rescues Bighorn Sheep From Lake Mead, But His Dog Steals the Show
A man in the Nevada area of Lake Mead rescued a bighorn sheep recently, and all anyone could talk about in the comments of the Facebook post was his annoying dog. The lake has been receding recently because of severe drought in the Western United States, and the bighorn had its legs stuck in a deep patch of mud.
761 wild horses removed from Colorado's Piceance East Douglas herd area, here's how and why it was done
A controversial wild horse gather - commonly called a roundup - came to an end this week on Colorado's western slope. The Bureau of Land Management says it removed 761 mustangs from the Piceance East Douglas Herd Management Area, near Meeker, Colo., at a cost to taxpayers of $559,000. This gather was one of two dozen helicopter roundups planned this year across the country. By the end of the year, the BLM will have removed more than 20,000 mustangs from the wild nationwide in one year alone. At the heart of the debate over the roundup lies one major question: Should taxpayers...
Lightning kills student, injures another, at Wyoming educator event
A lightning strike at an outdoors educator course in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming killed one student and injured another, officials said Thursday. The announcement came on the same day that a lightning strike killed two people and critically injured two others in Washington, D.C. The group with the...
Utah YouTuber Gets His Corvette Impounded For Speeding
Some people weren’t disciplined enough or at least not consistently enough by their parents when they were young. That’s the only explanation I have for people who think they can break the law any way they wish, then whine about it and expect everyone to shower them with sympathy. This played out in especially dramatic fashion recently when a YouTuber used his modified 1,000-whp Corvette to go 120 mph right in front of a cop.
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
Fourth Set Of Human Remains Found In Nevada's Shrinking Lake Mead
Three other bodies were found in May and July as water levels continue to drop at the nation's largest reservoir.
Fact check: Chain of posts about a man with a knife going door-to-door is a hoax
At least 20 versions of a post claim a dangerous man with a knife and accent is wanted by police and going door-to-door asking for money. It's a hoax.
