Curfew Added For Guests Under 21 at Universal CityWalk Orlando After Recent Fight & Evacuation

click orlando
Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
travellemming.com
21 Best Things to Do in Disney Springs (in 2022)
There are enough activities and restaurants that you could spend a full day exploring the best things to do in Disney Springs, but most families spend a half day there. Disney Springs, previously known as Downtown Disney, is a dining and entertainment complex at Walt Disney World. As an Orlando...
fox13news.com
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
WDW News Today
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit to Close Temporarily, Epic Universe Hotel Could Finish Early, First HHN Merch, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (8/1/22-8/7/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for August 1 – August 7, 2022.
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Orlando, FL
Mexican food is among the best cuisines worldwide. The Mexican ingredients and flavors have dominated every corner of America with their varied and vibrant tastes. Tacos and enchiladas may seem like a common food in the US today, but that isn’t always the case. America has always loved Mexican cuisine for several years.
fox35orlando.com
Paint in the dark at this art lounge in Winter Park
Looking for something fun to do in Orlando? An art studio in Winter Park lets you make different types of art, including fluid paintings and one-of-a-kind black light paint.
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?
If you are planning a Disney vacation or a day in any of the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida, do not forget to pack your face masks. While we all feel as if things have gone back to normal basically everywhere and many people have chosen not to mask up, Disney actually still requires face masks to enter a specific area inside the park.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off
Video: Father kicked off Frontier plane from Orlando for letting child sit on lap during take-off A father and his 2-year-old daughter were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Orlando, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia after the crying child wanted to sit on his lap during take-off, which the airline says is an FAA violation. (Credit: Chrisean Rose on Instagram)
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
fox35orlando.com
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 12-14
ORLANDO, Fla. - Here are 10 fun festivals and events taking place the weekend of Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 in Orlando and the surrounding area. Central Florida's Premier Boat Show kicks off Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 14. At the event, boat lovers will get a look at more than 19 dealers representing 80+ boat manufacturers, learn towed watersports basics, catch a bull dolphin in a virtual saltwater fishing simulator, and much more. Tickets are $10 per adult. Kids 12 and under get free admission.
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
fox35orlando.com
'Unbelievably dangerous': Windermere residents concerned over all-night street racing
WINDERMERE, Fla. - People living in a community in Windermere say they can't sleep some nights, with loud cars racing down their streets and screeching their tires. Residents tell FOX 35 News that cars come out several times a week and stay for hours, sometimes until 4 a.m. "It’s unbelievably...
attractionsmagazine.com
Discovery Cove offers free $50 gift cards with single-day admission
For a limited time, guests visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. will receive a complimentary $50 gift card with each single-day park admission purchase, for use through March 9, 2023. Orlando’s all-inclusive, luxury tropical oasis features white sand beaches, animal encounters, the chance to hand-feed birds in free-flight aviaries, snorkeling...
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
fox35orlando.com
Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond
Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
Father, toddler removed from plane for violating federal law, airline says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A father and his daughter were removed from a flight after the pair were told they were violating airline policy when the little girl wanted to sit on her father’s lap. “They will arrest you; I’m telling you that right now,” a flight attendant told...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
consultant360.com
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura
1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
