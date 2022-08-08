ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitors to Snowdonia national park in Wales have seen big cats and found huge paw prints

By Sarah Ridley
VISITORS to Snowdonia national park have seen big cats and found huge paw prints.

Hiker Stephanie Robinson reported a “brown or tawny big cat” on Snowdon’s Pyg Track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09V3rN_0h9oMppb00
Visitors to Snowdonia national park have reported seeing big cats and huge paw prints Credit: DAILY POST WALES

She said: “I heard a growl from a cave. I stayed silent as I didn’t want to attract this wild animal before me.”

A wild camper said he heard squeals at night and saw “golden eyes” reflected in his torch.

A third said she spotted a large, black animal in Pen Braich, about 12 miles north.

She said: “I tried to go near it but it disappeared into the woods.”

Another man spotted a print at a disused quarry.

He said: “It was bigger than my fist.”

The sightings have been reported to Puma Watch North Wales.

