Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ

EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.91. This compares to loss of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.37%. A...
via.news

Amkor Technology Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) jumped by a staggering 25.06% in 30 days from $16.4 to $20.51 at 14:59 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.21% to $12,490.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
The Associated Press

Everbridge to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Boston, Massachusetts.
Benzinga

Masimo Clocks 85% Jump In Quarterly Sales, Provides Q3 Guidance Below Expectations

Masimo Corp's MASI Q2 revenue increased 85.3% Y/Y to $565.3 million, beating the consensus of $540.56 million. Healthcare revenue was $357.0 million, +17% on reported basis and 19.0% on constant currency. Non-healthcare revenue was $208.3 million. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were...
NASDAQ

OGE Energy's (NYSE:OGE) investors will be pleased with their 22% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) share price is up 16% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 4.4% in three years.
NASDAQ

ClearPoint Neuro's (NASDAQ:CLPT) investors will be pleased with their incredible 724% return over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) share price is up a whopping 724% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 111% in about a quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.
NASDAQ

Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 10, 2022 : FOXA, CAE, CYBR, WEN, WIX, HAE, NOMD, IS, BLDP, IMCR, XMTR, WWW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FOXA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
biztoc.com

The Trade Desk Q2 Earnings: Impressive Guidance Supported By Strong Secular Winds

Summary The Trade Desk sees its shares soar by 18% after hours as investors welcome its strong guidance ahead. In the run-up to its results, there had been high expectations baked into the share price. And yet, Trade Desk delivered against those high expectations. By my estimates, Trade Desk's EBITDA in 2022 will reach around $640-650 million. This is consistent with my previous estimate last month. Trade Desk's EBITDA is nearly all made up of stock-based compensation. Does it matter? Will the market care? TTD stock is priced at 47x this year's EBITDA. A rich multiple for an ad tech company. Hence, I'm neutral on the stock. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More » Investment Thesis.
