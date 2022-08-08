Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) share price is up a whopping 724% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 111% in about a quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO