Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
EHealth (EHTH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
EHealth (EHTH) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.91. This compares to loss of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.37%. A...
NASDAQ
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Rackspace Technology See As Much As 43% Price Target Cut As Q2 Performance Disappoints Analysts
Rackspace Technology, Inc RXT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $772 million, missing the consensus of $792.9 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beat the consensus of $0.16. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Rackspace from Outperform to Market Perform. Given the disruption to the sales team and...
via.news
Amkor Technology Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) jumped by a staggering 25.06% in 30 days from $16.4 to $20.51 at 14:59 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.21% to $12,490.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Everbridge to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Boston, Massachusetts.
Masimo Clocks 85% Jump In Quarterly Sales, Provides Q3 Guidance Below Expectations
Masimo Corp's MASI Q2 revenue increased 85.3% Y/Y to $565.3 million, beating the consensus of $540.56 million. Healthcare revenue was $357.0 million, +17% on reported basis and 19.0% on constant currency. Non-healthcare revenue was $208.3 million. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were...
NASDAQ
OGE Energy's (NYSE:OGE) investors will be pleased with their 22% return over the last year
Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) share price is up 16% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 4.4% in three years.
Emerson Electric Reports Q3 Sales Growth Of 7%, Raises FY22 EPS Guidance
Emerson Electric Co EMR reported third-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 7% year-over-year to $5 billion, missing the consensus of $5.12 billion. Underlying sales were up 7%. June trailing three-month underlying orders were up 10%. Net sales by geography: Americas were up 14%, Europe was flat, and Asia, Middle East...
NASDAQ
ClearPoint Neuro's (NASDAQ:CLPT) investors will be pleased with their incredible 724% return over the last five years
Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) share price is up a whopping 724% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 111% in about a quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 10, 2022 : FOXA, CAE, CYBR, WEN, WIX, HAE, NOMD, IS, BLDP, IMCR, XMTR, WWW
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FOXA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
biztoc.com
The Trade Desk Q2 Earnings: Impressive Guidance Supported By Strong Secular Winds
Summary The Trade Desk sees its shares soar by 18% after hours as investors welcome its strong guidance ahead. In the run-up to its results, there had been high expectations baked into the share price. And yet, Trade Desk delivered against those high expectations. By my estimates, Trade Desk's EBITDA in 2022 will reach around $640-650 million. This is consistent with my previous estimate last month. Trade Desk's EBITDA is nearly all made up of stock-based compensation. Does it matter? Will the market care? TTD stock is priced at 47x this year's EBITDA. A rich multiple for an ad tech company. Hence, I'm neutral on the stock. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More » Investment Thesis.
