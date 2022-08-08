ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fill The Bin campaign starts next week

SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

H-E-B names 2022 Quest For Texas Best finalists

SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products to H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24th at Dallas’ Fair Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
BRENHAM, TX
mysoutex.com

Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers

Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
THREE RIVERS, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Medina ISD hires new superintendent

On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
nomadlawyer.org

SAN ANTONIO’S 7 Best Historical Places & Tourist Attraction, TEXAS

San Antonio is home to many of the most iconic historic sites in Texas. It’s a great city for sightseeing. You can also add fun activities to your itinerary by taking mini-adventures around the city. Although it is best known for its Alamo, Texas’ second-largest City San Antonio offers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

The Great Heat Wave Prompts Unlimited Water Park Fun Admission

The Great Heat Wave in Texas has Sparked Schlitterbahn Waterparks to Offer Unlimited Admission Through End of 2022 Season. The Great Heat Wave is here! With no relief from the hot temperatures in sight, Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston is announcing today that they are offering unlimited admission the rest of the 2022 season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

