Archdiocese of San Antonio announce funeral services for Bishop John Yanta
The funeral arrangements for Bishop Yanta will span multiple Texas cities.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
everythinglubbock.com
H-E-B names 2022 Quest For Texas Best finalists
SAN ANTONIO (PRESS RELEASE) — More than 500 Texans threw their hats into the ring submitting 564 products to H-E-B’s 2022 Quest for Texas Best competition. From coffee, cleaners, and confections, to salsas, salamis, and seasonings, H-E-B’s Business Development and Sourcing Managers reviewed a host of products for potential placement on store shelves. H-E-B is pleased to announce the top 10 contestants, who will present their products for final judging on August 24th at Dallas’ Fair Park.
kwhi.com
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
$60M senior living community under development in San Marcos
The 275,000-square-foot project is expected to take two years to finish.
9 defunct amusement parks, attractions that all San Antonians miss
Who else misses Playland Park?
KSAT 12
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.:. Some viewers in Southdown are reporting more loud noises and explosions that are shaking their houses believed to be attributed to military drills as of Wednesday afternoon. As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said...
KENS 5
'Don't be nervous' | South San Antonio 4th grader gives advice ahead of school year
Noah missed the last couple of weeks of the previous school year due to health concerns. Now, he's back and excited to learn.
KSAT 12
Giant lanterns will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk over two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. There will be 10 parade floats, each 26-feet long, topped with giant illuminated lanterns floating along the downtown section of the River Walk on Sept. 2-4 and 9-11.
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
Bandera Bulletin
Medina ISD hires new superintendent
On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
drippingspringsnews.com
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
foxsanantonio.com
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
nomadlawyer.org
SAN ANTONIO’S 7 Best Historical Places & Tourist Attraction, TEXAS
San Antonio is home to many of the most iconic historic sites in Texas. It’s a great city for sightseeing. You can also add fun activities to your itinerary by taking mini-adventures around the city. Although it is best known for its Alamo, Texas’ second-largest City San Antonio offers...
flicksandfood.com
The Great Heat Wave Prompts Unlimited Water Park Fun Admission
The Great Heat Wave in Texas has Sparked Schlitterbahn Waterparks to Offer Unlimited Admission Through End of 2022 Season. The Great Heat Wave is here! With no relief from the hot temperatures in sight, Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston is announcing today that they are offering unlimited admission the rest of the 2022 season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.
KSAT 12
‘Yellowstone’ actor to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month. Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the...
San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez shares COVID-19 recovery journey
It's been a year since he was released from the hospital.
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
