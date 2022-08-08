ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack

By Catriona Mactaggart
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018.

Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLxvN_0h9oKuAo00
My Long Lost Family , Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19x0wK_0h9oKuAo00
My Long Lost Family , Credit: ITV

Monday 8 August’s episode of Long Lost Family: What Happened Next aired heartbreaking scenes as it following up on Pearse Egan’s relationship with his father, who he’d been searching for 29 years.

Pearse grew up in the Republic of Ireland with his mum, Anne. She’d met Eddie, Pearse’s father, while in New York. She was 17-years-old, and he was working as a security guard.

After she discovered she was pregnant, Anne decided to move back home to Ireland, where she raised Pearse.

However, because of that decision, Pearse had never met his father until Davina found him in 2018.

The episode showed those emotional scenes between Davina and Pearse as she tells him she’d found his father, Eddie.

“I want a dad, you know, I want to say the world. I’ve never been able to say that to anyone,” Pearse told her.

Eddie flew from New York to London to meet his son for the first time.

After their first meeting, Eddie was thrilled about how much he’d connected with his son.

“We’ve connected big time,” he said.

They continued getting to know each other in London before Eddie flew back to the States.

Speaking to Davina again in 2022, Pearse said they’ve kept in touch. However, he admitted the last couple of years have not been easy on their relationship.

His dad suffered a heart attack and later contracted Coronavirus.

Now when they speak, Pearse does most of the talking because Eddie can’t speak much and gets tired very easily.

“To be honest, it’s one of those things. I didn’t know what I had until it went,” he told Davina.

He has been able to visit his dad in person though, telling her he’s been to New York “three or four times.” However, he admitted that the first trip was “very emotional.”

He’s happy with where their relationship is at now.

“I feel very connected, very grounded and very happy about it all,” he said.

Pearse has also discovered new members of his family. He discovered he had a half-brother, Nick Kucharski, who he met for the first time in London during the episode.

Although Nick grew up in New York, Pearse discovered that his dad wasn’t involved in his brother’s childhood, either.

This helped them connect.

“Knowing that there was someone who had similar experiences to me gave me a huge sense of validation,” Nick said.

However, he isn’t as keen as Pearse to build a relationship with Eddie, though explained that he doesn’t hold any resentment toward him.

“The friendship that Nick and I have developed is something we both didn’t ever see happening,” says Pearse.

“To have that connection is more than I could have ever imagined.”

Long Lost Family: What happened Next continues next Monday on ITV AT 9pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOrfk_0h9oKuAo00
Pearse connected with his long lost half-brother Credit: ITV

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Daily Mail

Adopted woman who found her half-sister after 50 years apart breaks down in tears as they reunite with their late mother's younger sibling on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next

Siblings who recently discovered one another after 50 years apart are left tearful when reuniting with their late mother's younger sister on Long Lost Family: What Happened Next. Ann Jordan, 56, from Hampshire, was adopted aged seven and began looking for her birth mother Jean after her adoptive parents died...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Itv#Long Lost Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' mother, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night and suffering a seizure - leaving behind a two-year-old daughter

A 25-year-old mother has died after falling out of bed at night and suffering from a seizure, leaving behind her two-year-old daughter. In the early hours of Sunday 3 July, Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, north Wales, was airlifted over 100 miles to a specialist unit in a Stoke hospital after her fall, but on the way she suffered a 'catastrophic bleed'.
CELEBRITIES
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home

An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America

The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
665K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy