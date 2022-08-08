ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

I nearly turned on my sister Molly-Mae Hague and began believing the mean comments about her

By Joanne Kavanagh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MOLLY-MAE Hague's sister has bravely talked about what it is like dealing with her sibling's fame, and how she almost turned against her.

Zoe, 26, leads a very different life to her younger sister, but has revealed the impact trolls have had on her life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VzOh_0h9oKnEx00
Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe has opened up about life with a famous sister Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmZd5_0h9oKnEx00
Zoe talked about Twitter trolls on her YouTube channel Credit: YouTube

The sisters have followed completely different paths in life, but have still remained incredibly close.

While Molly-Mae, 23, is a Love Island star and CEO of Pretty Little Things, Zoe works for the military medical corps.

But Zoe has candidly opened up how she searches her sister's name on Twitter for mean comments, but only to protect Molly-Mae from seeing them herself.

However, she did say that at one point it got so bad, that she almost turned on her own sister and began believing them.

Speaking on her personal YouTube channel, Zoe said: "Me being like I am, I was constantly reading stuff and I was getting super upset by things

"It's so bizarre because I remember at one point almost turning against her (Molly-Mae) myself and believing what other people were tweeting about her.

"It was such a weird time. I would not wish that on my worst enemy."

Zoe's life in the military medical corps is a far cry from Molly-Mae's career as a reality star and Influencer.

Previously speaking about her sister's military career choice, Molly-Mae told fans: "Proud of my sister every single day for what she does.

"Following in my Grandad's footsteps."

While Molly-Mae relies on 6.4M followers on Instagram to boost her bank balance, Zoe has a modest 157K.

Back in 2020, Zoe honestly spoke about what it's like to be close to someone taking part in Love Island.

On Instagram she posted: "Advice to family/ friends/ people running accounts of the new Islanders this year.

"Nothing you do will make a difference to the things you will read.

"All I can say is every time you go to search your loved ones name on Twitter, join a Love Island 'banter' group on Facebook, or search for articles about them, please think twice as it's possibly the worst thing to do.

"You know the person better than anyone, people will have opinions, say vile things, the show will edit it to make them come across in a certain way.

"It will be extremely hard having no contact, however, what seems like the end of the world then will be forgotten about as soon as they step out of the villa.

"Stay strong and support them through every episode, it will be tough but worth it in the end."

She added: "Biggest advice, deactivate Twitter!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fr0yd_0h9oKnEx00
Zoe works for the military Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcYYY_0h9oKnEx00
The two sisters are very close and are often described as twins

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'

Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Power 107.5/106.3

AFAF: He Likes Me But I’m Feeling His Friend!

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChCWwe9Nlwl/ Today’s Asking For A Friend on The Morning Hustle comes from our girl Deidra who’s says she is stuck between a rock in a hard place! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Deidra says the entire time she was in a relationship her friend let it be known that he was […]
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton apologises for ‘ignorant moment’ when he criticised nephew’s princess dress

Lewis Hamilton has apologised for chiding his nephew for wearing a princess dress in a 2017 video. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the F1 superstar opened up about the “ignorant moment” when he informed his nephew that “boys don’t wear princess dresses” in a video posted on Christmas Day, five years ago. In the video, Hamilton, 37, asked the boy whether he got the purple-and-pink dress as a Christmas gift, before adding: “Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?”“Because it’s pretty,” Hamilton’s nephew replied enthusiastically, waving a pink wand. “Boys don’t wear princess dresses!” Hamilton...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
The US Sun

Who is Lance Armstrong’s wife, Anna Hansen Armstrong?

LIVESTRONG founder and cyclist Lance Armstrong announced on August 9, 2022, that he has married longtime partner Anna Hansen. Armstrong posted the news on his Instagram expressing his excitement to marry his best friend. Who is Anna Hansen Armstrong?. Anna Hansen, now Anna Hansen Armstrong, is a Colorado-born yoga instructor.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molly Mae Hague
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
PopCrush

Family Furious After Woman Sneaks Dog Into Grandpa’s ‘Ruined’ Funeral

A grieving woman on Reddit was slammed after sneaking her dog into her grandpa's funeral, ultimately "ruining" his service. Her family is now shunning her. According to The Mirror, the anonymous woman shared her story on Reddit, explaining why she disobeyed her family's wishes and broke the funeral home's strict no-animal rule.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jacob Elordi says school peers called him ‘gay’ when he began acting

Jacob Elordi has opened up about being called “gay” at school when he began acting in plays. In a recent interview, the 25-year-old actor – who stars as high school big shot Nate Jacobs in HBO’s gritty teen drama Euphoria – spoke about his entrance into the world of acting at the age of 12.While Elordi’s growing interest in acting coincided with time playing for the school’s rugby team in his native Australia, he said he soon began to feel the division between these worlds.“From the moment I did a play I was called gay at school,” Elordi told GQ....
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack

MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018. Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I was nicknamed ‘wheelie bin’ gob due to my black & green teeth – now I can’t stop smiling after stranger’s kind gesture

A WOMAN who was nicknamed 'wheelie bin teeth' by bullies has got her smile back after a dentist flew her to Turkey for life-changing surgery - when they spotted her on TikTok. Paige Griffin, 26, had been teased for her 'one black, one brown and one green' teeth since primary school and the nasty comments continued as an adult.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

PETA Urges Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to Donate $100,000 Birkin Bag to Museum of Atrocities Against Animals

Click here to read the full article.  People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is speaking out against Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — or, more specifically, her handbag. While in London with Bezos last week, Sanchez was spotted leaving the Ham Yard Hotel while carrying an Hermés Birkin bag — one of the most coveted luxury handbag styles in the world. However, this wasn’t the standard leather satchel, which often retails starting at $8,500. Sanchez’s version was crafted from crocodile skin, dyed in a bright pink hue. According to retailers, including Farfetch, a pre-owned iteration of Sanchez’s specific style likely...
ADVOCACY
tatler.com

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight ‘car crash’ to undergo two rival dramatisations – including one helmed by Emily Maitlis

It was the now-infamous TV appearance that sparked a mixture of bafflement (see: ‘a Pizza Express in Woking’); and anger, with Prince Andrew seen by many to have expressed inadequate remorse for his former association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Now, Emily Maitlis’s 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with the royal will be revisited on screen – this time in two dramatised versions.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Are Celebrating Daughter Lyla's Birthday "All Month"

Turns out the twos aren't so terrible. Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating the birth of her eldest daughter, Lyla, and she says her family is keeping the party going all month long. "My baby's birthday!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lyla's curly-haired head toddling towards her mom. "I can't believe we have a 2 year old. The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
660K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy