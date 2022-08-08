I nearly turned on my sister Molly-Mae Hague and began believing the mean comments about her

MOLLY-MAE Hague's sister has bravely talked about what it is like dealing with her sibling's fame, and how she almost turned against her.

Zoe, 26, leads a very different life to her younger sister, but has revealed the impact trolls have had on her life

Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe has opened up about life with a famous sister Credit: Instagram

Zoe talked about Twitter trolls on her YouTube channel Credit: YouTube

The sisters have followed completely different paths in life, but have still remained incredibly close.

While Molly-Mae, 23, is a Love Island star and CEO of Pretty Little Things, Zoe works for the military medical corps.

But Zoe has candidly opened up how she searches her sister's name on Twitter for mean comments, but only to protect Molly-Mae from seeing them herself.

However, she did say that at one point it got so bad, that she almost turned on her own sister and began believing them.

Speaking on her personal YouTube channel, Zoe said: "Me being like I am, I was constantly reading stuff and I was getting super upset by things

"It's so bizarre because I remember at one point almost turning against her (Molly-Mae) myself and believing what other people were tweeting about her.

"It was such a weird time. I would not wish that on my worst enemy."

Zoe's life in the military medical corps is a far cry from Molly-Mae's career as a reality star and Influencer.

Previously speaking about her sister's military career choice, Molly-Mae told fans: "Proud of my sister every single day for what she does.

"Following in my Grandad's footsteps."

While Molly-Mae relies on 6.4M followers on Instagram to boost her bank balance, Zoe has a modest 157K.

Back in 2020, Zoe honestly spoke about what it's like to be close to someone taking part in Love Island.

On Instagram she posted: "Advice to family/ friends/ people running accounts of the new Islanders this year.

"Nothing you do will make a difference to the things you will read.

"All I can say is every time you go to search your loved ones name on Twitter, join a Love Island 'banter' group on Facebook, or search for articles about them, please think twice as it's possibly the worst thing to do.

"You know the person better than anyone, people will have opinions, say vile things, the show will edit it to make them come across in a certain way.

"It will be extremely hard having no contact, however, what seems like the end of the world then will be forgotten about as soon as they step out of the villa.

"Stay strong and support them through every episode, it will be tough but worth it in the end."

She added: "Biggest advice, deactivate Twitter!"

Zoe works for the military Credit: Instagram