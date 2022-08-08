Where Does Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Stock Fall in the Auto Parts Field After It Has Gained 108.81% This Week?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) share price is 132% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 99% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO