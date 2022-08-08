Jared Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery. That's a more than 21-year sentence.Authorities said his first robbery happened on July 24, 2020. That's when Fitzgerald went into the MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver.Prosecutors said he pulled out a gun before ordering employees to open the vault. Then he went back and robbed the same bank that October.In April of last year, he hit a Power Credit Union in Pueblo. In July, prosecutors said he was visibly armed with a handgun when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wheat Ridge.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO