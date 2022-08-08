Read full article on original website
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Cold case: What happened to Marie Blee 42 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Moffat County Sheriff's Office are searching for Marie Blee who went missing on Nov. 21,1979.
25 Life Hacks Fort Collins Residents Need to Try Right Now
Everyone can find something to complain about, but I think it's safe to say that life in Fort Collins is usually a breeze. Whether you're soaking up the sun at Horsetooth Reservoir, cheering on the Rams at a Colorado State University game, or taking a stroll through Old Town, it's (almost) always a great day in the Choice City.
Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn
This happened last week and now we’re learning police are looking into who did this and why this happened.
Despite rumors, Denver police say there is no active shooter situation happening in downtown
There is no active shooter situation occurring in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. Reports began swirling around social media about an active shooter situation that prompted lockdowns in downtown on Friday morning. "A building might've put out a notice to warn their tenants about a shooting but there...
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
Imminent release of jailed hoarder has Westminster neighbors nervous
A Westminster neighborhood fears its summer of peace may soon end now that a violent hoarder is due to be released from the Adams County jail.
1310kfka.com
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch
Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
Denver Zoo Mourning the Death of Beloved 27-Year-Old Howler Monkey
The Denver Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its beloved animals. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo had to say goodbye to Rose, a 27-year-old black howler monkey, last week after discovering that she had "untreatable renal failure." Rose's keepers, who affectionately called her Rosie, knew something...
Jared Fitzgerald sentenced to 262 months for bank robbery
Jared Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery. That's a more than 21-year sentence.Authorities said his first robbery happened on July 24, 2020. That's when Fitzgerald went into the MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver.Prosecutors said he pulled out a gun before ordering employees to open the vault. Then he went back and robbed the same bank that October.In April of last year, he hit a Power Credit Union in Pueblo. In July, prosecutors said he was visibly armed with a handgun when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wheat Ridge.
9News
Teen found dead near Denver recreation center
Denver Police wants the public's help with their investigation into the death of a 14-year-old. Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was killed next to a popular city rec center.
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
Denver father of two killed in hit-and-run crash at problem intersection
Steve Perkins, a husband and father of two, died Wednesday morning after police say a driver ran a red light, struck the bicyclist and took off.
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
1310kfka.com
Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November
A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Starbucks To Open New Fort Collins Shop Near CSU Campus
Starbucks is planting new roots in Fort Collins. This time, the mega coffee chain will be getting another shot in a spot located right by the Colorado State University campus - in a spot not far from where another Starbucks was once located. According to the Coloraodan. Starbucks will begin...
