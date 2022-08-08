ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
creators.com

Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
thecentersquare.com

Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?

(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
MotorBiscuit

Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?

Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
MotorBiscuit

5 Plug-In Hybrids to Buy Instead of Any EV

It’s no secret that the rising gas prices in the U.S. and climate concerns have made many people curious about electric vehicles (EVs). EVs rely on electric motors and require no gasoline to run, instead fueling up at charging stations. On the other hand, hybrid models are mostly gas-powered but have a small electric motor that turns off when coasting or at a standstill. This motor is charged when the driver applies the brakes, and they cost much less than EVs.
CarBuzz.com

Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
