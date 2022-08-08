Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Land Park’s Duck and Lily ponds to be emptied
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento, along with the Sacramento Zoo, moved to empty two ponds at William Land Park in an effort to protect from the bird flu. Bird flu has not yet been detected in the zoo’s birds, but the zoo said the nearby Duck and Lily ponds put it at risk. The disease […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
48th classic wooden boat show returns to Lake Tahoe
HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious classic wooden boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Catastrophic failure' results in mass fish death at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. -- About 21,000 fish died of possible chlorine exposure at a University of California, Davis research and care facility, school officials said Thursday. The university is investigating a "catastrophic failure" at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture, according to a statement. Officials didn't say what kind of fish were killed. "The loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure, to which fish are especially sensitive," the statement said. UC Davis has also initiated an independent external review to determine where systems failed and any potential risks at similar facilities, officials said. Scientists and students at the aquaculture center address "problems associated with California's cultured and wild aquatic biological resources," according to its website. "We know that many researchers, regulatory agencies, Native American tribes and other partners trust us to care for their aquatic species," the university statement read. "We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
2news.com
California Couple Goes Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th. When...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M
Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Now Open and Amenities Coming Soon to Regency at Folsom Ranch Community Near Sacramento, Calif.
FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.
abc10.com
Costco officially opening store in Linda
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County. On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
restaurantclicks.com
Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Sacramento Restaurants
Sacramento is as verdant as it is historic. Sacramento is famous for having the highest ratio of trees to people in the U.S. Its greenery is inextricably linked to its history. Vast urban forests popped up during the mid-1800s to shade the population of miners during the Gold Rush. Along...
Kitchen appliance causes fire in Folsom restaurant
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio. According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Local author portrays American River canyon area in historical fiction novel
Frank Nissen, a member of the Placer County Historical Society and president of Gold Country Writers, grew up in the heart of the gold country, roaming the canyons through which the American River flows. This landscape served as the inspiration for his novel, which was released Aug. 4. “ ‘Fortune’s...
KCRA.com
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento
Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento
Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
Comments / 1