Lincoln, CA

FOX40

Land Park’s Duck and Lily ponds to be emptied

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento, along with the Sacramento Zoo, moved to empty two ponds at William Land Park in an effort to protect from the bird flu. Bird flu has not yet been detected in the zoo’s birds, but the zoo said the nearby Duck and Lily ponds put it at risk. The disease […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise

A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

48th classic wooden boat show returns to Lake Tahoe

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious classic wooden boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.
HOMEWOOD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Catastrophic failure' results in mass fish death at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. -- About 21,000 fish died of possible chlorine exposure at a University of California, Davis research and care facility, school officials said Thursday. The university is investigating a "catastrophic failure" at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture, according to a statement. Officials didn't say what kind of fish were killed. "The loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure, to which fish are especially sensitive," the statement said. UC Davis has also initiated an independent external review to determine where systems failed and any potential risks at similar facilities, officials said. Scientists and students at the aquaculture center address "problems associated with California's cultured and wild aquatic biological resources," according to its website. "We know that many researchers, regulatory agencies, Native American tribes and other partners trust us to care for their aquatic species," the university statement read. "We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
DAVIS, CA
2news.com

California Couple Goes Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights

California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th. When...
YUBA CITY, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M

Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
JACKSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Now Open and Amenities Coming Soon to Regency at Folsom Ranch Community Near Sacramento, Calif.

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.
FOLSOM, CA
abc10.com

Costco officially opening store in Linda

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County. On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?

Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
restaurantclicks.com

Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Sacramento Restaurants

Sacramento is as verdant as it is historic. Sacramento is famous for having the highest ratio of trees to people in the U.S. Its greenery is inextricably linked to its history. Vast urban forests popped up during the mid-1800s to shade the population of miners during the Gold Rush. Along...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Kitchen appliance causes fire in Folsom restaurant

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio. According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water […]
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Local author portrays American River canyon area in historical fiction novel

Frank Nissen, a member of the Placer County Historical Society and president of Gold Country Writers, grew up in the heart of the gold country, roaming the canyons through which the American River flows. This landscape served as the inspiration for his novel, which was released Aug. 4. “ ‘Fortune’s...
AUBURN, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento

Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento

Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
SACRAMENTO, CA

