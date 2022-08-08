In this post, we will show you how to automatically take screenshots at regular intervals on a Windows 11/10 computer. For doing this, you can use some free tools covered in this post. You will be able to add the time interval (say in seconds) and then the screenshot capture process will start to take the screenshots automatically one after another. For example, if you have set a time interval for 5 seconds, then the tool will capture screenshots automatically after every 5 seconds unless you stop the process by yourself or by enabling some option/setting provided by the tool you are using.

