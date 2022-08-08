Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
Fix Windows Defender Error 1297 on Windows 11/10
When you try to launch Microsoft Defender app or when you try to run a scan on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the app may fail to open or crash and then throw the error code 1297. In this post, we identfy likely causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the issue.
The Windows Club
Microsoft open sources its Windows 11 emoji for everyone to use
Microsoft introduced a complete suite of emojis in Windows 11 that was built upon the Fluent design style, and from what we can tell, these emojis look pretty good. Now, the folks at Microsoft decided that it would be a good idea if everyone has the chance to use the emoji suite outside of the Windows 11 platform.
The Windows Club
Firefox font changed suddenly [Fixed]
Firefox is one of the most trusted browsers available in the market. It is mostly flawless and rarely faces issues. However, many users have reported that the font changes suddenly in Firefox. Also, it does not change with other browsers. If you encounter this problem, please read this article for the resolutions.
The Windows Club
Outlook 365 flickering and flashing [Fixed]
Anything flickering or flashing on the screen points to a graphics issue. We have noticed it happening all over the screen, applications, and browsers, and in this case, it’s the Outlook 365 flickering and flashing, making it annoying to read the emails. This post will guide you to fix the problem using various solutions.
The Windows Club
Fix Pending Transaction Error in Steam
A lot of Steam users are unable to complete a transaction. When trying to do the same, users are facing Pending Transaction Error in Steam. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see how you can fix it. The following is the error message that Steam users...
The Windows Club
Receive important notifications when Focus assist is on in Windows 11
Focus assist helps you disable notifications from all apps at once so that you can focus on your top-priority work. However, if you want to receive important notifications when Focus assist is turned on in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. Focus assist, formerly known as Quiet...
The Windows Club
Outlook error 0x800CCCDD, Your IMAP server closed the connection
There have been reports that some Microsoft Outlook users encountered an error code 0x800CCCDD error while sending or receiving emails through their IMAP account. There is an error message associated with this error code that looks like this:. Your IMAP server closed the connection, Error code 0x800CCCDD. If you are...
The Windows Club
How to change background on Trello
By default, Trello uses a one-color background, which might look dull in your eyes. If so, and you want to customize the Trello board with a new background wallpaper, here is how you can do that. It is possible to change the background on Trello using these simple steps. Once you do that on one device, it will be synchronized across all the devices.
The Windows Club
How to convert Table to Picture in Word
Microsoft Word is one of the most widely used software on the planet, and it is very diverse when it comes to editing. Persons would use Word to write documents, create templates, modify pictures, and more. Tables are often used in Word, especially if people want to type some important data, but what if you want to turn that table into a picture? Well, in Microsoft Word, there is a trick to do that.
The Windows Club
Black Desert Online (BDO) Error Code 5 [Fixed]
A lot of users have reported that they encounter Black Desert Online (BDO) Error Code 5 when trying to connect to the game’s server. The issue can be related to the server itself or the client might be having some issues. In this post, we are going to see all the fixes and workarounds to get rid of the issue.
The Windows Club
Automatically take screenshots at regular intervals in Windows 11/10 using these free tools
In this post, we will show you how to automatically take screenshots at regular intervals on a Windows 11/10 computer. For doing this, you can use some free tools covered in this post. You will be able to add the time interval (say in seconds) and then the screenshot capture process will start to take the screenshots automatically one after another. For example, if you have set a time interval for 5 seconds, then the tool will capture screenshots automatically after every 5 seconds unless you stop the process by yourself or by enabling some option/setting provided by the tool you are using.
The Windows Club
Adobe RdrCEF.exe High CPU usage on Windows 11/10
The RdrCEF.exe is a standard component of Adobe Acrobat Reader DC which is a free, trusted global standard for viewing, printing, signing, sharing, and annotating PDFs. It’s the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. But many users reported that Adobe RdrCEF.exe Uses High Resources of CPU and RAM of the computer. If you also are facing the similar problem. Then, this article will be helpful for you. The methods we have mentioned below will fix the issue of High Usage of CPU and RAM usage by Adobe RdrCEF.exe.
The Windows Club
How to create PowerPoint slides from an Outline
There could be times when you might want to create multiple slides at once according to an outline. If so, you can follow this step-by-step guide to create PowerPoint slides from the Outline. You can create the Outline in Microsoft Word, Notepad, or any other text editing app. How to...
The Windows Club
What is Bottlenecking my PC? Bottleneck in Gaming explained
If you are a gamer, you probably have heard the term Bottlenecking. It’s been thrown a lot to the user, especially when talking about customizable computers. In this post, we are going to see how you can find out what is Bottlenecking your Windows PC. We will also everything to know about Bottlenecking in gaming.
The Windows Club
Fix Uninstallation Error 0x80073CFA, Removal failed on Windows 11/10
When trying to uninstall a Microsoft Store App, a lot of Windows users are seeing Uninstallation Error 0x80073CFA, Removal failed. In this post, we will discuss the same issue and see what you can do to resolve the issue and uninstall the redundant app. The following is the error code...
The Windows Club
How to download, install, update Roblox on PC
Roblox is a popular online gaming platform where users can play games. It is developed by Roblox Corporation. The thing that makes Roblox different from most gaming platforms is that users can develop games on Roblox. Hence, the Roblox library contains the games created by game developers and other gamers on the platform. If you want to make a game on Roblox, you have to download Roblox Studio from its official website. In this article, we will talk about how to download, install, update Roblox on PC.
The Windows Club
Activate Quick Intensive Throttling in Chrome browser to reduce CPU usage
In this article, we will show you how to activate the quick intensive throttling feature in the Chrome browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature is expected to extend battery life for mobile devices and laptops as it helps to reduce CPU usage up to a good extent (~10% CPU time). The way this feature helps to reduce CPU usage is by throttling JavaScript elements on the background pages (that are considered fully loaded and hidden) much earlier than the default time.
The Windows Club
How to install Windows 11 without entering a Product Key
The past couple of years has changed much regarding Windows Activation for general consumers. There is no need to remember the 25-digit product key to activate Windows even though it still works. Microsoft rolled out the concept of a Digital license that links the existing Windows license to the Microsoft account and the hardware. This post will guide how to install Windows 11 without entering the product key.
The Windows Club
How to convert Markdown to Word document in Windows 11/10
If you have some Markdown document files (MD or *.md) that you want to convert into Word format (DOCX or DOC) documents, then this post will be helpful to you. In this post, we have covered some best free tools to convert Markdown to Word document on a Windows 11/10 computer. The output Word document will have all the content including hyperlinks, images, tables, text content, etc., of the Markdown document.
The Windows Club
Libcef.dll is missing or not found in Windows 11/10
The DLL file named Libcef.dll is a Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) Dynamic Link Library, which is used by several programs and applications to run on Windows. Since it’s crucial to run applications, if this file is missing from your computer, you may run into an error that says, “The program can’t start because libcef.dll is missing from your computer.” Today, we will see what might’ve caused this DLL file to go missing and how you can fix this error if faced with it.
