Michigan State

New Clarkston football coach Justin Pintar not trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’

CLARKSTON -- At 38 years old, Justin Pintar still gets that eager and antsy feeling a child experiences when going to bed on Christmas Eve. For Pintar, however, he experienced that feeling on a Sunday night in early August -- the eve of official high school football practice in Michigan. Ready to officially begin his first season as head coach for the Clarkston Wolves, Pintar did not fall asleep as soon as he hoped.
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Factory Coffee in downtown Kalamazoo

From left, Emmy, Dan, Louise and Mabel Kastner pose for a portrait in front of Factory Coffee, 205 W. Lovell Street in downtown Kalamazoo, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The Kastner’s are the owners of Factory Coffee. Gracie Smith | gsmith@mlive.comGet Photo. 3 / 11. Michigan’s Best Local Eats:...
