Only you can prevent forest fires, and it all starts with common sense. Something this man was lacking when he accidentally started a fire last week. A 26-year-old man has been arrested for starting a wildfire in Utah and according to WMTW, he told authorities that he had been attempting to kill a spider with a lighter when he started the fire. he Utah County Sheriff's Office says.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO