KSLTV
BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
KSLTV
Search continues for Utah man shot at during police confrontation, abduction
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — An evening shoplifting call Tuesday turned into police shooting at a car with a 5-year-old child in the back seat and a driver that authorities are still searching for Wednesday. Police fired multiple shots at a red Acura Tuesday night when the driver — 29-year-old...
The Justice Files: $100,000 reward offered in Rosie Tapia cold case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – A $100,000 reward is now being offered to help solve the murder of Rosie Tapia. The 6-year old was taken from her bedroom in 1995 and the next day she was found floating along a canal that borders the apartment complex in Salt Lake City. Rosie’s murder remains unsolved […]
‘He was going to kill us all’: Utah samaritan allegedly shot after helping man retrieve truck stuck in mud
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a person who helped dislodge his truck after it was stuck in mud. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Eric Delynn Burns, 31. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Unincorporated Duchesne County. When […]
AMBER Alert suspect remains at-large following parking lot shooting
A Utah AMBER Alert issued late Tuesday night for a child out of American Fork was canceled overnight as the child was found. The search for the suspect is ongoing.
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
kjzz.com
Suspect accused of shooting at family who helped him get his truck out of mud
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — A Duchesne County man is being held without bail after allegedly shooting at a family that helped him when his truck was stuck in the mud, and then shooting at responding police officers. According to an police report, Eric Delynn Burns, 31, of Ballard was...
New video, documents shed light on 2 people shot by officer on Ute Tribe land
FOX 13 News has obtained body-worn camera video from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene where a Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer shot a man and a woman who were on a UTV.
KSLTV
PETA wants animal cruelty charges for Springville brush fire suspect
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — PETA is asking the Utah County Attorney’s office to pursue cruelty-to-animals charges against the man who started a Springville wildfire. In PETA’s letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, they ask to add cruelty-to-animals charges against Cory Allan Martin, 26, who allegedly caused a wildfire in Springville after attempting to light a spider on fire on August 1.
KSLTV
Lightning sparks wildfire near Vernal
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to a new lightning-caused wildfire near Vernal. The North Blue Fire — which is burning on Blue Mountain, about 20 miles east of Vernal — has burned about five acres, according to state fire officials. Fortunately, no structures are being...
kjzz.com
Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property
COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
You Won’t Believe What Accidentally Started A Forest Fire In Utah
Only you can prevent forest fires, and it all starts with common sense. Something this man was lacking when he accidentally started a fire last week. A 26-year-old man has been arrested for starting a wildfire in Utah and according to WMTW, he told authorities that he had been attempting to kill a spider with a lighter when he started the fire. he Utah County Sheriff's Office says.
kjzz.com
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
KSLTV
Crews fighting new lightning-sparked wildfire in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The public has been asked to avoid the area while crews fight a new wildfire south of the town of Daniel. The Magpie Hill Fire sparked around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. State fire officials have estimated the blaze — which is burning in oak and sagebrush...
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains
There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
ksl.com
Utah housing market: The dark side to higher home values is in your tax bill
SALT LAKE CITY — For homeowners in Utah, it's no typical tax year. Usually, under the state's truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won't notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they're facing a tax hike.
kslnewsradio.com
‘So no one else gets hurt:’ Utah Democratic Party pushes for Davis suspension
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of more than 50 members of the Utah Democratic Party wants to force party leaders to vote on whether to suspend Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, from party responsibilities and functions, following sexual harassment allegations made against him. The woman who spearheaded...
UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County
UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
