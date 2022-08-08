ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uintah County, UT

KSLTV

BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kjzz.com

Suspect accused of shooting at family who helped him get his truck out of mud

DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — A Duchesne County man is being held without bail after allegedly shooting at a family that helped him when his truck was stuck in the mud, and then shooting at responding police officers. According to an police report, Eric Delynn Burns, 31, of Ballard was...
KSLTV

PETA wants animal cruelty charges for Springville brush fire suspect

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — PETA is asking the Utah County Attorney’s office to pursue cruelty-to-animals charges against the man who started a Springville wildfire. In PETA’s letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, they ask to add cruelty-to-animals charges against Cory Allan Martin, 26, who allegedly caused a wildfire in Springville after attempting to light a spider on fire on August 1.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Lightning sparks wildfire near Vernal

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to a new lightning-caused wildfire near Vernal. The North Blue Fire — which is burning on Blue Mountain, about 20 miles east of Vernal — has burned about five acres, according to state fire officials. Fortunately, no structures are being...
VERNAL, UT
kjzz.com

Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property

COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
MIX 106

You Won’t Believe What Accidentally Started A Forest Fire In Utah

Only you can prevent forest fires, and it all starts with common sense. Something this man was lacking when he accidentally started a fire last week. A 26-year-old man has been arrested for starting a wildfire in Utah and according to WMTW, he told authorities that he had been attempting to kill a spider with a lighter when he started the fire. he Utah County Sheriff's Office says.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
ABC4

New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
saltlakemagazine.com

Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County

UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT

