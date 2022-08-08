ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
UPDATE: Victim killed in Draper shooting identified

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Draper early Thursday morning. Authorities say the shooting happened at the Heritage at Draper apartment complex near 11715 State Street in Draper just after 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was […]
Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...

