KSLTV
SLC Police investigating ‘critical injury’ crash on 400 West
SALT LAKE CITY — The public has been asked to avoid 400 West in Salt Lake City due to a “critical injury” crash. The crash happened at 450 South and 400 West Friday afternoon. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said at least one person...
kjzz.com
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead
ksl.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting, killing 11-year-old boy walking with his mother
ksl.com
'I don't want to die': Salt Lake police release footage of arrest that led to woman's death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-released body camera footage from an officer-involved death in January shows a woman screaming she's afraid she will die minutes before she struggles with Salt Lake police officers and becomes unresponsive as they hold her down on her stomach. The incident began about 3 a.m....
ksl.com
Police locate Kearns man sought in Amber Alert, police shooting and chases
Suspect in American Fork police shooting, AMBER Alert arrested
ksl.com
Good Samaritan tries to chase hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
ksl.com
Video shows Salt Lake police shooting gunman following reports of fire
SALT LAKE CITY — "Let me see your hands! Drop the gun. Drop the gun. Drop the gun!" a Salt Lake police officer yells repeatedly at a man holding a shotgun. Moments later, two officers fire 11 to 12 shots, injuring the gunman and causing him to run back into his house,
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police seeking info about missing infant’s whereabouts
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-month-old boy believed to be with his father, who is a suspect in a South Salt Lake homicide and not the child’s legal guardian. According to information released Friday from the South...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police looking for gray or silver vehicle that hit and killed 11-year-old in WVC
UPDATE: Victim killed in Draper shooting identified
ksl.com
Police arrest parents, girlfriend of fugitive charged in South Salt Lake killing
kjzz.com
Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...
Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old
UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
kjzz.com
Boy dies after hit-and-run on West Valley sidewalk; police say driver didn't stop
ksl.com
Police seek man suspected of kidnapping child, hitting passenger in American Fork
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
kslnewsradio.com
Video shows chaotic scene of American Fork burglary suspect fleeing Walmart parking lot, suspect remains at large
