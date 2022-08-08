Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq lower, GoodRX soars, Take-Two and Turtle Beach tumble
Oil higher as China, US data eases recession concerns. Coverage for this event has ended. Turtle Beach fails to find buyer for company, shares tumble. Turtle Beach is lower in after hours trading. The gaming accessory maker reported second quarter financial results and ended a process that could have ended with the company selling itself.
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Recap: DHT Holdings Q2 Earnings
DHT Holdings DHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DHT Holdings posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $8.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Allogene Therapeutics
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Allogene Therapeutics ALLO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
via.news
DocuSign Stock Rise On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign (DOCU) jumping 7.69% to $75.37 on Wednesday while NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for DocuSign is 2628290, 48.2% below its average volume of 5074310. DocuSign’s last close was $69.99, 77.76% below its 52-week high of...
Bridgeline Digital's Earnings Outlook
Bridgeline Digital BLIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Bridgeline Digital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bright Health Gr BHG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Health Gr missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was up $463.00 million from...
Where WM Tech Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on WM Tech MAPS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
NASDAQ
EXR Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6), with the stock changing hands as low as $198.83 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
tipranks.com
AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth
Strength across all business areas and robust inorganic growth drove AutoCanada’s encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Car dealership operator AutoCanada Inc. (TSE: ACQ) recently reported impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. The company recorded the highest second-quarter revenues in its history. The strength in the earnings results should positively support the company’s share price, which was up 1.6% on August 10.
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
NASDAQ
Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Grupo Televisa SAB - ADR - Level III (TV) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $7.24, giving the company a market cap of $4B. The stock is currently down 20.0% year-to-date, down 42.7% over the past 12 months, and down 71.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
via.news
Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
How To Beat The S&P 500 This Year? Ask GME Stock Investors
Year to date, GameStop is outperforming the S&P 500. On August 8, trading in GameStop and AMC was briefly halted due to high volatility. All eyes are on GME and AMC short sellers: How can they affect the stocks' prices?. (Read more from Wall Street Memes: BBBY Stock: Meme Season...
