ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#My Child#I Love You#Violent Crime#Wjz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Seventeen-Year-Old

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in location a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Imani Trenice Williams was last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Tractor-trailer crashes into house in Cecil County

BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said. Units responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene of the crash at W. Main Street Road in Cecilton, the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company said. No injuries have been confirmed. Stay with WJZ on this...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Burglary

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is searching for three people believed to be responsible for a burglary in Silver Spring, per a press release. The crime occurred on July 17, around 3:30 a.m., on the 10100 block of Colesville Road. MCPD has released a surveillance video of the crime...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since July 18

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl from Silver Spring who has been missing since July 18. Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court, MCPD said in a news release. Gomez is approximately 5 feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS LA

4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman

The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy