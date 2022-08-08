Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
67,000 tons: Nebraskans' 1942 scrap metal drive paved way to victory in WWII
Margaret Doorly had heard just about enough of her husband Henry’s whining. Eighty years ago, in the summer of 1942, the Doorlys were Omaha’s power couple — he a newspaper titan, she a pillar of the city’s high society and philanthropic world. While driving her from...
doniphanherald.com
Malcolm X, Louise Pound and Howard Hanson advanced as candidates for Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — Civil rights leader Malcolm X survived the first cut to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame on Friday along with educator/author Louise Pound and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/director Howard Hanson. The seven-member State Hall of Fame Committee pared the list of eight nominees to the three...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state troopers find 100 pounds of pot during I-80 traffic stop
Two Wisconsin residents were arrested after Nebraska state troopers say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Troopers stopped a Nissan Maxima on Wednesday afternoon near Giltner on I-80. The stop was conducted because the driver failed to signal, according to the patrol.
Comments / 0