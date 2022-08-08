ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska state troopers find 100 pounds of pot during I-80 traffic stop

Two Wisconsin residents were arrested after Nebraska state troopers say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Troopers stopped a Nissan Maxima on Wednesday afternoon near Giltner on I-80. The stop was conducted because the driver failed to signal, according to the patrol.
GILTNER, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy