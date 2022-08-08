Read full article on original website
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WFC, WEBR and ENOB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") FXLV. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether F45...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Benzinga
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News
Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?
Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years
Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession. Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
US Department Of Justice Braces To Prosecute Google By September: Report
The U.S. Justice Department prepared to prosecute Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google by September for illegally dominating the digital advertising market, Bloomberg reports. Lawyers with the DOJ's antitrust division questioned publishers in another round of interviews to procure additional details for the complaint. The Trump government-led scrutiny into Google's ad...
Benzinga
3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land
President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Blackstone, Marriott And This Energy Stock
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Boeing Co BA just delivered its first 787, and “15 months is a very good time.”. Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Blackstone Inc BX, saying that “it is sitting at its 100-day moving average.”
Google Executives Threaten Workers With Layoffs, Say 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets': Report
Last month, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty. According to a new Business Insider report, the company doesn't seem to be rolling back the hiring freeze, and employees are jittery about the decision. Senior executives in the Google cloud sales department are telling...
Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes
The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring. Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring.
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2022
Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Deere & Co DE from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $6.81, compared to $5.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deere shows a 52-week-high of $446.76 and a 52-week-low of $283.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $352.36.
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay
Bitcoin BTC/USD bulls regain optimism as the world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional...
4 Solid REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 8%
For the first half of 2022, the S&P 500 fell 20.6%, its worst showing since 1970. The U.S. inflation rate for June was 9.1%. Economists are looking for it to go even higher in the months ahead. At the end of July, the Federal Reserve hiked its Fed Funds rate...
3M's Aearo Technologies Files For Bankruptcy To Get Out Of Her Courtroom, Federal Judge Says: WSJ
A month ago, many U.S. military veterans had filed lawsuits against 3M Co MMM for hearing impairment caused by faults in the company's military-grade earplugs. A federal judge questioned 3M Co.'s decision to transfer several claims regarding military earplugs to bankruptcy court, noting that a corporate company "voluntarily agreed" to take on those harm responsibilities prior to filing for Chapter 11, reported Wall Street Journal.
Bitcoin Drops Below $24,000 But Ethereum Edges Higher; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, moved lower, falling below the $24,000 mark on Friday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, rose slightly as Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs said that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15.
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks pared gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning lower on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 33,380.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 12,795.35. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.06% to 4,212.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 3.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile,...
S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating Over Crypto Market Downturn, Doubts Over Company's Ability To 'Operate Efficiently'
S&P Global has lowered its credit rating of Coinbase Global Inc COIN citing a “negative” outlook for the cryptocurrency exchange. What Happened: S&P Global lowered its long-term issuer credit rating and unsecured debt ratings on Coinbase to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’ on Thursday. The ratings...
