Middle school track standout honored

J’Khari Simmons, a rising seventh grader at A.G. Cox middle school, took home three gold medals and the Most Outstanding Athlete of the year award at a meet on July 27.

Simmons represented Revelation Peak Performance Track Club at the 2022 Russell Blunt Invitational in the 11-12-year-old age group. He achieved gold finishes in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash.

He is also the first athlete in R.P.P. history to take home the honor of Most Outstanding Athlete for the 11-12 age group.