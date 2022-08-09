Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado, 1 dead 01:28

UPDATE: I-25 near Mead back open after woman killed in crash with semi hauling excavator

A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage.

The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.

Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.

Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.

So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.