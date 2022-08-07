ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Have Interest In Trading For Jae Crowder

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are leading the charge in the race for several big-name players. But if those pursuits fail, the Heat have other options on the table. One such option could be to bring in veteran swingman Jae Crowder, who is the type of 3-and-D guy that every team needs.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Knicks Still Favored For Donovan Mitchell Trade?

The New York Knicks have had a strong offseason with the acquisitions that they have made. In addition to clearing enough cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in NBA free agency, the team added even more future draft capital in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
Yardbarker

Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert

Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
NBA
Yardbarker

L.A. Hopeful Russell Westbrook Can Shoot Higher Percentage On Corner 3-Pointers

Many of the questions around the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason focus on Russell Westbrook. The hometown kid had a deplorable debut season in L.A., prompting fans to call for his exit and even LeBron James openly lobbying for a trade for Kyrie Irving. Training camp has been viewed as a ‘soft deadline’ to trade Westbrook, though nothing seems to be coming to fruition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Collin Sexton not close to deal with Cavaliers

The continued standoff between the Cavaliers and free agent Collin Sexton hasn’t been contentious, but it doesn’t appear the two sides are close to an agreement, sources tell Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Sexton’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, continues to insist that his client deserves the salary...
CLEVELAND, OH

