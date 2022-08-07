Read full article on original website
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Have Interest In Trading For Jae Crowder
Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are leading the charge in the race for several big-name players. But if those pursuits fail, the Heat have other options on the table. One such option could be to bring in veteran swingman Jae Crowder, who is the type of 3-and-D guy that every team needs.
Pelicans Can Build Kevin Durant Deal, Keep Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly deemed Brandon Ingram 'off the table' in trade talks for Kevin Durant but a deal can be built using a third team.
Knicks Still Favored For Donovan Mitchell Trade?
The New York Knicks have had a strong offseason with the acquisitions that they have made. In addition to clearing enough cap space to sign Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in NBA free agency, the team added even more future draft capital in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Offseason impact includes Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert moves and max Zion
As a humming offseason comes to an end, many teams will enter the 2022-23 season with a revamped squad. Looking at teams trying to make a leap, let's evaluate who changed, how much, and what it means for key contributors on each roster. The Jalen Brunson Effect. Brunson joins the...
LOOK: Donavan Mitchell Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell commented on Kyle Kuzma's Instagram post. Kuzma won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is currently on the Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert
Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
Yardbarker
L.A. Hopeful Russell Westbrook Can Shoot Higher Percentage On Corner 3-Pointers
Many of the questions around the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason focus on Russell Westbrook. The hometown kid had a deplorable debut season in L.A., prompting fans to call for his exit and even LeBron James openly lobbying for a trade for Kyrie Irving. Training camp has been viewed as a ‘soft deadline’ to trade Westbrook, though nothing seems to be coming to fruition.
On This Day In NBA History: August 11 - Damian Lillard Scores 61 Points
On this day in 2020, six-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard scored 61 points against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Bubble, helping the Portland Trail Blazers claim a 134-131 victory.
Collin Sexton not close to deal with Cavaliers
The continued standoff between the Cavaliers and free agent Collin Sexton hasn’t been contentious, but it doesn’t appear the two sides are close to an agreement, sources tell Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Sexton’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, continues to insist that his client deserves the salary...
