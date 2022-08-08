ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Collin Sexton Situation Appears To Be Stuck

Training camp for the Cleveland Cavaliers is quickly approaching but the team still hasn’t solved one of its biggest problems. For weeks now, fans have been desperate to find out what’s next for the squad and Collin Sexton. Sexton sat on the bench for most of the last...
Hoops Rumors

Collin Sexton not close to deal with Cavaliers

The continued standoff between the Cavaliers and free agent Collin Sexton hasn’t been contentious, but it doesn’t appear the two sides are close to an agreement, sources tell Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Sexton’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, continues to insist that his client deserves the salary...
Yardbarker

Tristan Thompson Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This NBA Offseason

View the original article to see embedded media. Drafted fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, Tristan Thompson came into the NBA and immediately saw a lot of playing time due to the fact that the Cavaliers were one of the worst teams in the NBA. Making a name...
Knicks could include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade

The Knicks look to make a splash in the offseason, and a rumored target is Jazz star All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell — one of the bigger names who could be traded before the season starts. Mitchell is a special talent who has generated plenty of interest from teams across the league.
