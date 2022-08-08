Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Departments Seeking Leadership Skills, Development Expertise
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State departments are recruiting for two chief positions and three specialty roles. The California Department of Conservation (DOC)...
Government Technology
Shopping List for Planned UC Medical Campus Includes New Tech, Telecom
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The University of California Board of Regents recently gave final approval for a new 100,000-square-foot medical office building...
Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: Digital Adviser on Working Toward Modern Service Delivery
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As part of Industry Insider — California’s ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
State Budget Details Plans for IT Innovation, Staffing
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state department charged with administering public education will use funding from the newly enacted state budget to...
Government Technology
Application Deadline Nears for Key Leadership Positions in Privacy, Risk
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state government’s top cybersecurity executive issued a timely call for applicants Wednesday for two key recruitments in...
Government Technology
Northern Mich. Schools Eligible, Not Excited About Electric Buses
(TNS) — Northern Michigan districts could be among the most eligible candidates for an upcoming federal rebate program to fund electric school buses. But, while the money is there, the incentive may still be too weak for many rural Michigan communities to buy in. In some cases, the infrastructure may still be lacking, meaning that even if they got vehicles, school officials wouldn't be able to rely on them to effectively transport students. Rural distances and northern Michigan weather may also present challenges.
Government Technology
California Community Transitions to Zero-Emission Buses
(TNS) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that the Biden Administration has awarded $15 million to a project in the Yuba- Sutter area that will help facilitate the conversion to a zero-emission bus fleet. In July 2021, Yuba-Sutter Transit announced that it had purchased a 19.7-acre...
Government Technology
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Green CHIPS Bill Into Law
(TNS) — After President Joe Biden signed federal legislation to invest at least $52 billion into semiconductor manufacturing, Gov. Kathy Hochul gave final approval to a bill that seeks to support the industry's expansion in New York. Hochul on Thursday signed the Green CHIPS bill, which could provide up...
Government Technology
Opinion: West Virginia Schools Should Be Wary of Facial Recognition
(TNS) — Marion County announced this week that it plans to add facial recognition technology to its schools in the near future, in partnership with Rank One Computing. The idea behind the upgrade is to use the tech—which matches the facial features of a visitor to a database of images to identify the person—to pinpoint potential threats to the school or students inside.
Government Technology
Colorado Communities Work Together to Expand Rural Broadband
At least 14 communities — and potentially more soon — in Colorado have banded together to help establish better broadband access for rural residents of the state, and they recently shared some insights into their work. Members of the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) participated in a...
Government Technology
Missouri to Spend $100M on Developing EV Charging Stations
(TNS) — Missouri transportation officials are preparing to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations as part of a national plan to boost the number of battery-powered cars and trucks on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently submitted a draft report to the federal...
Government Technology
New Hampshire Officials Announce $1.2M in Body Camera Funds
(TNS) — Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday. The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and...
Government Technology
CHIPS Act Could Mean Jobs, Scholarships for Georgia Universities
(TNS) — Could the Columbus-Auburn-Opelika area become a regional technology hub? Will Columbus State University get more federal grant dollars?. Both are possibilities after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told the Ledger-Enquirer in an interview. The bipartisan...
Government Technology
Budget Trailer Bill Reveals Transportation Funding
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. As they do every summer, state lawmakers approved several key pieces of legislation recently that offer considerable insight...
Government Technology
Officials Eye Safety as Self-Driving Tests Progress in Penn.
(TNS) — When it comes to autonomous vehicles, there isn't just one way to go about safety. State regulators draft legislation. Independent firms create recommendations. Individual companies devise their own protocols. And just last week, Pittsburgh-based self-driving car developer Argo AI announced the formation of an independent safety council...
