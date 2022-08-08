(TNS) — Northern Michigan districts could be among the most eligible candidates for an upcoming federal rebate program to fund electric school buses. But, while the money is there, the incentive may still be too weak for many rural Michigan communities to buy in. In some cases, the infrastructure may still be lacking, meaning that even if they got vehicles, school officials wouldn't be able to rely on them to effectively transport students. Rural distances and northern Michigan weather may also present challenges.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO