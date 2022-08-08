Read full article on original website
Mother of Archie Battersbee says hospital to end care soon in case that pitted parents against doctors
The family of a 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months expects a London hospital to begin withdrawing life-sustaining treatment Saturday after his parents exhausted their legal options in a battle over his care. Archie Battersbee's mother, Hollie Dance, said hospital officials informed the family they...
Parent Stating Poor Families Should Have More Kids Despite Finances Dragged
A woman shares the controversial opinion that people should have more children even if they can't afford it.
marketplace.org
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
According to the Labor Department, there was a drop in productivity in the first quarter of the year that saw productivity fall by the most since 1947. Labor productivity boils down to how much a worker can produce in a given period of time. According to Betsey Stevenson, an economics professor at the University of Michigan, it’s “what’s the amount of output per hour. So if you’re in a coffee shop, thinking about, you know, how many cups of coffee the person can sell.”
BBC
Birkenhead food bank says some users 'not eaten for days'
A food bank says it is catering for people who have "not eaten for days" amid the rise in living costs. No More Lonely People in Merseyside said it helped an elderly man who had gone four days without food and another in a similar position who was a heart attack patient.
‘A historic wrong’: Government set to announce compensation for victims of contaminated blood scandal
A scheme handing payments to those affected by the contaminated blood scandal will be announced this week, as ministers scramble to help those harmed by the “historic wrong”. Whitehall sources confirmed that a programme handing interim payments will be confirmed in the coming days, once officials have ironed...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Archie Battersbee: Father ‘suffers stroke’ as parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state have lost their latest court battle to stop his life support being turned off. Archie Battersbee suffered “catastrophic” brain damage four months ago and the High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal but have now lost the latest legal fight. Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the High Court judge’s previous decision was not wrong. The court heard that just before the ruling was made, Mr...
Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?
Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Artist found dead in Swansea park after years of homophobic bullying
A young Welsh artist who was bullied as teenager for being gay and later suffered panic attacks after a relationship breakdown took his own life, an inquest has heard. William Green, 26, from Swansea, was found dead two days after a row with a former boyfriend just before Christmas last year, the hearing was told.The inquest, in Swansea, heard that he found life at his comprehensive school “very difficult” because of homophobic bullying, but kept it quiet from his family until he was a university student.His family said his friends accepted him for who he was but that he did...
Cost of living crisis: four things the government could do to help
The cost of living crisis hitting millions of households is about to get a whole lot worse. Gas is the bedrock of power generation in the UK, supplying millions of homes directly and accounting for about 45% of electricity supply. It has rocketed in price, up 400% in the past year and 1,000% since 2019, according to the ICE futures market.
A woman on a long-haul flight 'fell into a breathless sleep' and died in front of her husband and two children
Helen Rhodes fell into an eight-hour sleep from which she couldn't be resuscitated and died midair between Hong Hong and Frankfurt, Germany.
Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, 55, and London doctor appear at court ahead of trial accused of plotting to traffic a man to the UK and harvest his organs
A wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a London doctor face a provisional trial next May on charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a lawyer and district senator for the People's Democratic Party in Nigeria, his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, an accountant, and Obinna Obeta, 50, a doctor, are accused of the organ-harvesting plot after allegedly taking the man off the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.
BBC
Northgate Hospital: Staff falsified records night man died, inquest hears
Staff at a mental health trust falsified records that they had checked on a vulnerable patient the night he died, an inquest has heard. Eliot Harris was found dead in his room at Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in April 2020. A police witness statement detailed how CCTV footage...
NME
Public health alert issued for meningococcal disease after death of Splendour In The Grass attendee
A public health alert has been issued for meningococcal disease after the death of a man who attended Splendour In The Grass, one of two cases in attendees at the Byron Bay festival last month. In a statement dated August 5, NSW Health said it had been notified of two...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases
A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
MedicalXpress
SARS-CoV-2 spike mutation that 'escapes' killer T-cells generated by infection and vaccination
U.K. scientists have highlighted a mutation in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to evade important immune cells induced by infection and vaccines. The P272L Spike mutation first arose during the U.K.'s second wave of COVID-19, which began in September 2020, and has been pinpointed to the part of the spike protein most frequently recognized by killer T-cells. The SARS spike protein is also the basis for current vaccines.
