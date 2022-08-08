Todos Medical Inc.(OTCMKTS: TOMDF) has been extremely resourceful in the past couple of weeks winning the Monkeypox testing business through a focused customer outreach. On Monday they announced their first two contracts for Monkeypox testing. Proactive Investors did an interview with the CEO and revealed a very deliberate plan of action to have the test validated within a couple of weeks and onboard new and existing customers. Their plan was to canvas the New York and New Jersey locations and get reference agreements from the small testing labs that have the demand but don’t want to scale up the infrastructure for Monkeypox. Todos’ Provista Diagnostics laboratory is highly automated and can accept this kind of demand.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO