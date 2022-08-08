ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

AVITA Medical Shares Climb On Topline Results From Soft Tissue Reconstruction Study, Sees PMA Submission By Year-end

AVITA Medical RCEL announced topline results from its pivotal trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the RECELL System combined with meshed autograft for reduction of donor skin harvesting in soft tissue reconstruction. Skin grafting is the standard of care for soft tissue reconstruction, including post-trauma and post-surgical skin reconstruction...
ECONOMY
microcapdaily.com

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS: TOMDF) Interviews Reveal Major Testing Plans

Todos Medical Inc.(OTCMKTS: TOMDF) has been extremely resourceful in the past couple of weeks winning the Monkeypox testing business through a focused customer outreach. On Monday they announced their first two contracts for Monkeypox testing. Proactive Investors did an interview with the CEO and revealed a very deliberate plan of action to have the test validated within a couple of weeks and onboard new and existing customers. Their plan was to canvas the New York and New Jersey locations and get reference agreements from the small testing labs that have the demand but don’t want to scale up the infrastructure for Monkeypox. Todos’ Provista Diagnostics laboratory is highly automated and can accept this kind of demand.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer to acquire sickle cell drugmaker GBT for $5 bn

American drugmaker Pfizer announced a deal on Monday to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics, makers of a recently approved treatment for sickle cell disease, for $5.4 billion. With the agreement, Pfizer, one of the top makers of COVID-19 vaccines, acquires GBT's Oxbryta to treat the potentially fatal blood disorder that primarily affects people of African, Middle Eastern or South Asian descent.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

