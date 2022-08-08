Any real estate agent will recite the meme, “Location, location, and location.” When it comes to the LDS Temple in Kensington, few would deny location is everything. The stunning sight that greets drivers as they bend around the Beltway may be one of the most memorable on any commute anywhere. My MCM chatted with the author of The Washington DC Temple Divine by Design, Dale Van Atta, to get the story of how the Temple came to be built in this jewel-like setting. It’s a tale that spans the history of America itself, beginning in our country’s earliest days.

KENSINGTON, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO