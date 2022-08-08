Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
County Monitoring Elevated COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Montgomery County health officials are monitoring an elevated rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the jurisdiction remains in high transmission. As of Aug. 8, there were 159 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County, said Sean O’Donnell, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager, during a media briefing Wednesday.
mymcmedia.org
COVID Guidance Relaxed by CDC Thursday
Kids No Longer Required to Isolate After Exposure to COVID. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new COVID-19 operational guidelines for K-12 schools pertaining to in-person learning Aug. 11. The CDC stated COVID-19 guidelines should reflect virus community levels, which are tracked and reported online. Per the...
mymcmedia.org
More Than 200 Monkeypox Cases Reported in Maryland
More than 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Montgomery County health officials. More than 1,300 people have pre-registered for a monkeypox, or MPX, vaccine through the county’s recently-launched preregistration survey as of the end of last week, said Kimberly Townsend, Senior Administrator for Communicable Diseases and Epidemiology with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), during a media briefing Wednesday.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Offers Hiring Incentive for Teachers
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) continues to recruit teachers for the new school year. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the school system was looking to fill 157 full-time teachers, 450 support positions, including paraeducators, office workers, building services staff and 50 bus drivers. There is a focus on hiring special...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymcmedia.org
Street Scientists Collect Temperature Data Across County
Montgomery County is one of 19 locations across the country that participated in a community urban heat mapping day Aug. 7 to collect data on the heat and humidity throughout the county. Street scientists, otherwise known as 110 interested and willing volunteers, drove by their neighborhoods with a sensor attached...
mymcmedia.org
Primary Election Results Expected to Be Certified Saturday Afternoon
The primary election results are expected to be certified Saturday at a specially-called 3 p.m. meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. About four hours earlier, the additional 102 provisional ballots found Thursday will be canvassed and the results tallied. While most of the outcomes in both the Democratic and Republican races are known, the results for Montgomery County executive could change.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 11, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Aug. 11 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Silver Spring Concert: Tonight is the final concert of the summer series at Veterans Plaza. Gary and the Groove perform rock and roll music covering all decades from the 1950s to the ‘90s–and even some hits from today. The concert starts at 7 p.m.
mymcmedia.org
Recounting of Race for County Executive Expected to Begin Next Week
Official certification of the July 19 primary election is expected Friday evening. While that usually marks the end of vote counting, this time it is just one step before recounting of the race for county executive begins. Executive Marc Elrich and businessman David Blair are separated by a mere 42...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymcmedia.org
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Cabin John and Glen Echo Areas
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water issued a boil water advisory for parts of Montgomery County that began late in the evening of Aug. 11. The boil advisory comes due to a water main break on a 12-in. pipe that runs along MacArthur Blvd. in the Cabin John and Glen Echo area. WSSC has placed those areas under a boil water advisory as a precaution.
mymcmedia.org
August 12-14 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The 73rd annual MoCo Agricultural Fair is back again for another year of great food, games, and entertainment! From Aug. 12-20, families and friends can come out to enjoy the fun. Ticket prices and hours for each day can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website.
mymcmedia.org
Police Alert Seniors to Distraction Jewelry Thefts
Montgomery County Police are investigating what they call distraction thefts in which suspects target senior adults of Asian or Indian descent and steal their gold jewelry. These thefts have been occurring during the past several months. In one recent theft, suspects in a vehicle approached a victim who was walking...
mymcmedia.org
How the LDS “Mormon Temple” Landed on the Hill in Kensington
Any real estate agent will recite the meme, “Location, location, and location.” When it comes to the LDS Temple in Kensington, few would deny location is everything. The stunning sight that greets drivers as they bend around the Beltway may be one of the most memorable on any commute anywhere. My MCM chatted with the author of The Washington DC Temple Divine by Design, Dale Van Atta, to get the story of how the Temple came to be built in this jewel-like setting. It’s a tale that spans the history of America itself, beginning in our country’s earliest days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymcmedia.org
Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Burglary
The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is searching for three people believed to be responsible for a burglary in Silver Spring, per a press release. The crime occurred on July 17, around 3:30 a.m., on the 10100 block of Colesville Road. MCPD has released a surveillance video of the crime...
mymcmedia.org
Join a Celebration of the Nations Sunday in Silver Spring
Get your passports ready, because the International Food and Craft Festival is just around the corner!. Hosted by Chic Events DC, this ’round the world tour will feature over 60 artisans and small businesses sharing authentic food and crafts from all cultures. A DJ will keep the groove going with an international playlist.
Comments / 0