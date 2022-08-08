Drunken man tries to turn himself in on nonexistent warrant

A man who tried to turn himself in on a nonexistent warrant Sunday was ultimately arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.

At about 2 a.m., police officers were leaving the city jail in the 600 block of East Hickory Street when they saw a man outside on the phone with 911. The 25-year-old said he wanted to turn himself in on a warrant for public intoxication out of the Denton Police Department.