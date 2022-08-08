ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Drunken man tries to turn himself in on nonexistent warrant

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
A man who tried to turn himself in on a nonexistent warrant Sunday was ultimately arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.

At about 2 a.m., police officers were leaving the city jail in the 600 block of East Hickory Street when they saw a man outside on the phone with 911. The 25-year-old said he wanted to turn himself in on a warrant for public intoxication out of the Denton Police Department.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

