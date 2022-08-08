Read full article on original website
Police: Man dead from ‘blunt force trauma’ outside north Austin store
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
Texas girl sworn in as police officer before her 7th chemo round
Isabella's first battle with neuroblastoma ended in success but the cancer returned in 2021.
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
Teens Charged in Cover Up of Friend’s Mystery Boating Death
Five friends who lied to cops about how a freshman Texas Christian University student drowned during a 2019 boat party on Lake Travis, near Austin, now face charges related to his death. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Jack Elliott’s friends ditched their alcohol and told authorities several versions of how he went overboard—including that he did a backflip into the water and that he fell while vomiting. None of them were true. “Jack Elliott was pushed by Delaney Brennan from the front of a wakeboard boat … operated by Elle Weber under the supervision of Carson Neel,” read a...
Man receives 30-year sentence for 2020 crash that killed 1, injured another
A man was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas prison after he pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault connected to a 2020 incident that caused a death in Manor, Texas.
Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor
While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
Waco family, 3-year-old daughter dead after fiery wrong-way crash: Texas DPS
A fatal crash outside Temple has killed a young couple and their 3-year-old daughter, officials said.
Man shot in southeast Austin
Austin Police said a man was shot near the intersection of E. William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road early Tuesday morning.
Man dies in custody at Travis County jail one day after being booked
A medical emergency alarm was called for Kyle George Wagner at approximately 10:30 a.m. after a corrections officer observed he was unresponsive in his cell.
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately
When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint
AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
Police identify 21-year-old Temple drowning victim
Temple police identified the victim of a drowning death at Temple Lake Park on Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. "Several tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful."
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
2 men convicted for acts of violence in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney's Office said they secured two convictions for acts of violence. On Friday, August 5, 2022, a Travis County jury convicted Reginald Williams, 22, of murder. On Oct. 17, 2019, the Austin Police Department arrested Williams for a warrant on an unrelated...
Restaurant owner 'sick' after whole briskets stolen in burglary
The suspect broke into the restaurant in the early morning hours by jumping a fence and took more than 20 whole briskets that were still cooking.
Dog dies in parked, running car waiting for animal control after owner’s DWI arrest
An unusual situation in Round rock shows just how dangerous this can be - even if a car is running.
Williamson County shelter takes in 44 animals from cruelty case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-eight chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and a goose arrived at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Tuesday night after they were seized in a cruelty case. The shelter, which was already at critical capacity housing 460 animals, is desperate for fosters and adoptions....
Williamson County animal shelter at critical capacity after rescuing 44 animals
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it was at critical capacity and seeking immediate adoptions and fosters after it took in 44 animals Tuesday from a cruelty case.
