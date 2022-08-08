ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
Teens Charged in Cover Up of Friend’s Mystery Boating Death

Five friends who lied to cops about how a freshman Texas Christian University student drowned during a 2019 boat party on Lake Travis, near Austin, now face charges related to his death. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Jack Elliott’s friends ditched their alcohol and told authorities several versions of how he went overboard—including that he did a backflip into the water and that he fell while vomiting. None of them were true. “Jack Elliott was pushed by Delaney Brennan from the front of a wakeboard boat … operated by Elle Weber under the supervision of Carson Neel,” read a...
Austin Police Identify Body Found While Searching for Injured Park Visitor

While looking for an injured visitor in a park in Texas, rescue personnel stumbled across a body, officials say. The individual who was found dead has been identified by Austin Police as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti, according to CBS Austin. First responders were performing a "high angle rescue” after a park...
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
2 men convicted for acts of violence in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney's Office said they secured two convictions for acts of violence. On Friday, August 5, 2022, a Travis County jury convicted Reginald Williams, 22, of murder. On Oct. 17, 2019, the Austin Police Department arrested Williams for a warrant on an unrelated...
