Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
TODAY.com
Teresa Giudice’s wedding hairstyle required over 1,500 bobby pins, cost nearly $10,000
Teresa Giudice’s gravity-defying wedding updo was a wonder to behold, and her hairstylist just spilled some secrets about how she achieved the gorgeous look. “My girl Teresa, she is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen,” Giudice’s go-to hair stylist, Lucia Casazza, said Monday on “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM. “You know what we stand for in Jersey — you go big or you go home.”
NYC makeup artist stuns with ‘crazy’ beauty illusion: ‘I’m shook!’
Eye can’t believe her eyes. A Big Apple cosmetics influencer is causing a big stir online, owing to her expert makeup tricks that create the optical illusion that her eyes are completely different shapes. “Do you guys wanna see something super crazy?,” asks veteran beauty specialist Melanie, digitally known to her more than 51,000 TikTok followers as @Melbellles, in her trending video. In the eye-popping post, which has more than 5.4 million views, Melanie — who’s purportedly worked as a makeup artist in New York and New Jersey for ten years — is seen covering her left eye with her hand while keeping...
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
RELATED PEOPLE
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
CNET
Get a Free 10-Piece Gift with a $20 Ulta Beauty Brand Purchase
Ulta Beauty has a new offer where all shoppers can get a free 10-piece gift with a $20 purchase of Ulta Beauty Collection products through Aug. 20. During this sale you can score affordable prices on brow pencils, eyeshadow, lip oil and other essential makeup -- because it's all from Ulta's own brand.
In Style
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Go-To Summer Basic With Fall 2022's Next Big Bag Trend
It's official: We're crowning Jennifer Lawrence the queen of basics. And no, that's not a bad thing. She's perfected the art of tried-and-true outfit combos that withstand time and trends (see: her easy going summer dress or her classic jeans-and-tee pairing.), and her latest look is further proof. Lawrence was...
Sabrina Carpenter Gives Chrome Nails a 3D Update
Sabrina Carpenter is jumping on the chrome-nails trend but adding her own twist. The singer and her nail artist, Mei Kawajiri, created a manicure with 3D texture, giving the nails an ethereal feel. In a photo shared on her Instagram Stories, you can see Kawajiri opted to keep Carpenter's nails...
IN THIS ARTICLE
veranda.com
A Countersplash Will Instantly Give Your Kitchen a Clean and Seamless Look
Don’t get us wrong, we still love a rustic zellige or porcelain tile backsplash. But recently, slabs seem to be taking over in the form of the countersplash—when the same slab style is used for the countertop and backsplash. The look is smooth, provides easy cleanup for cooking splatters, and is often finished with a little display shelf in the same material.
Allure
Bella Hadid's Latest Manicure Proves It's Never a Bad Idea to Keep It Simple
Her trip to Montauk, New York served as the perfect background for bright red nails. Picture this: Summer, beach towns, a long fringe, cherry-red nails, and Bella Hadid. It's a recipe the Kin Euphorics co-founder brought to life at John's Drive-In, located in Montauk, New York. On August 8, Hadid shared a collage of photos taken throughout the day of the auspicious yet intimate event. She showcased not only the location's temporary transformation into Bumble Diner but also sported the most classic summer manicure there is.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez’s Bubble Gum Pink Nails Put the ‘B’ in Barbiecore
Forget “Material Girl” as we’re now on to “Barbie Girl,” which is exactly what Selena Gomez captured with her latest bubble gum pink nail update. Gomez’s resident manicurist Tom Bachik posted a picture of her nails revealing the most beautiful hue of pink that perfectly complements her sun-kissed complexion. As there is no nail art, the star of the show here is her medium-length coffin nails.
Gigi Finds a Chic Alternative to Birkenstocks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival, and made lime-green a color to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PopSugar
Are "Draped Layers" the New "Rachel" Haircut?
The "draped layers" haircut is anticipated to trend this fall. The haircut features face-framing layers that overlap in a draping pattern. The style is a modern take on a popular '90s hair trend. Remember when the "Rachel" haircut was everywhere in the '90s? People couldn't get enough of the "Friends"-inspired...
How to pole wrap a cabinet for a modern furniture transformation
DIYer Leslie Jarrett shows us how to pole wrap a cabinet and paint it for a modern glow up on a thrifted TV console
Before and After: An All-Beige Bathroom Goes Dramatic with a $6,000 Black-and-White Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
domino
IKEA’s New Vase Has a Hidden Feature That Makes Every Arrangement Look Professional
Anyone who’s tried to arrange flowers in a wide-mouthed vase knows that the struggle is real: the stems just fall and circle the rim. And if you don’t have a frog on hand, it can be tricky to get your stems to stand up in any kind of order.
In Style
Of Course TikTok Is Obsessed With This $30 Denim Micro Skirt — and It's Selling Out
It's no secret that TikTok is the place to go to keep up with the latest fashion trends. Things are always going viral — so much so that sometimes we can't keep up. The newest style making waves on #fashiontok? A denim micro skirt from H&M. The $30 Denim...
TODAY.com
22 vintage Halloween decorations that'll take you back in time
Halloween’s been around since the days of the druids — or at least that’s what some experts say. Although it's still unknown when the spooky holiday officially got its start, it's safe to say that it's been observed for the last couple of centuries — at the very least. That said, it should come as no surprise that we've been putting up Halloween decorations for nearly as long.
Love is still blooming! Couple, 61, recreate a sweet snap 40 years on from when they first met - posing alongside a 12ft sunflower
A couple prove their love is still blooming 40 years on by recreating a photo they took two years after they first met posing alongside a 12ft sunflower. Paul Szewc and his wife Sandy, both 61, from Guelph, Ontario in Canada, took the original snap in September 1984 beside a 12ft sunflower which Paul had grown in his mother's garden.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Sleek IKEA Cabinetry Modernizes and Maximizes a Brown Kitchen from the ’90s
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
Comments / 0