Funeral details shared for Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, who died following a cardiac event

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. According to SCSO, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will be working with Major Crimes detectives to determine the person's identity. It's unknown right now how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO