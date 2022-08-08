Read full article on original website
swark.today
Ribbon Cutting officially opens the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!
The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the Coliseum today to kick off events for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival to much fanfare and applause. Ceremonies took place on the stage in front of the new watermelon balloon arch photo booth that was created for festival patrons to have photo opportunities. Mayor Don Still said a few words of praise about the festival and encouraged participants to enjoy the week’s activities. In attendance were a few winners of Tuesday night’s Watermelon Festival Pageant, and these young Miss and Mister representatives were observed thoroughly enjoying their debut as reigning crown-holders. This ceremony is only the beginning of the next three days of fun-filled festival events at the Hope Fair Park for the 46th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival!
texarkanafyi.com
Live Music this Weekend in Texarkana – August 12 & 13
It won’t be long before cooler temperatures roll in, but the heat won’t stop these shows. There’s the Watermelon Festival in Hope this weekend, MMA, a huge car show, and lots of live music. Get details on the HOPE WATERMELON FESTIVAL. Get details on the DAVID BRIGGS...
It’s The 23rd Annual Senior Expo Coming in September
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Congratulations To Our Latest Ticket Winners
We want to congratulate the latest winners on Power 95-9. What did they win? Well, Samantha Staggs, and Jerry Garrett both won a pair of tickets to the Hope Watermelon Festival to see the one and only Uncle Kracker. The concert is Saturday night. The concert will be on Saturday,...
magnoliareporter.com
"South Arkansas Outdoor Social" will be two days in September at SAU facilities
The Farmers Bank Foundation is gearing up for its third annual Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) fundraiser, now named the South Arkansas Outdoor Social. Traditionally a trap shooting tournament, the event includes a Fishing Derby and Red Dirt Country Concert. All events will take place the weekend of September 16 and 17 on the Southern Arkansas University campus.
texarkanafyi.com
I-30 in Texarkana to Close Intermittently for Utility Work on Sunday August 14
The Texas Department of Transportation reports that SWEPCO will be doing work on utility lines along Interstate 30 this Sunday, August 14 beginning at 7:00 am. Traffic will be stopped in both directions between Kings Highway and FM2148, for 15 minutes at a time. Press Release:. This Sunday, Aug. 14,...
hopeprescott.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Gov. Mike & Janet Huckabee Expected at Hope Watermelon Festival Saturday
Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with her parents, Gov. Mike and Janet Huckabee are expected at the Hope Watermelon Festival on Saturday August 13th. Word is the Huckabee family will enter the watermelon eating contest and will visit with their friends at the festival.
swark.today
Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones to bring Walk a Mile Tour to Hope August 17, Prescott August 23
Terry Powell Grocery 310 E Greenwood St Hope, Arkansas 71801. Help the Chris for Governor Campaign to Walk a Mile in Your Shoes this Summer!. Come out and show Chris Jones around Hope! We will begin walking around 4:30 pm from Terry Powell’s Grocery. We want to visit your...
ktoy1047.com
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
ktoy1047.com
Queen City Police Department shares BOLO for missing Atlanta man
Alvarado was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on November 20, 2018. Alvarado is a Hispanic male between 6’5” and 6’7” tall and weighed between 280-300 lbs. at the time of his disappearance. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light...
swark.today
Labor Day hours, trash pick-up schedule for Hempstead County announced
Hempstead County Courthouse, Road and Waste Department will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 to observe Labor Day. Resume regular working hours Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trash collection for Hempstead County Monday, September 5,and Tuesday, September 6 trash will be collected on Tuesday, September 6. Please have it out by 7:00 AM.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
hopeprescott.com
McKinnon officer spotlight of week
PRESCOTT – Officer Mae (Mems) McKinnon was born in Texarkana, Texas and raised in Prescott, Arkansas. Officer McKinnon joined the Arkansas Army National Guard in 1995, as a senior in high school. She served for 24 years before retiring as a Staff Sergeant in 2019. While serving in the AR Army National Guard, Officer McKinnon worked as a unit supply specialist and a finance management tech. She served in two federal deployments, several state deployments and received numerous awards and medals for her honorable service. She also was a member of the AR Army National Guard Honor Guard Team where she had the honor of rendering a final salute to fallen service members and veterans. Officer McKinnon say’s she has made several friends who became family while serving the citizens of Arkansas.
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students
The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not permitted to have cell phones or electronic devices on campus. Middle school (6-8) students will be permitted to use cell phones only in areas designated by the principal....
hopeprescott.com
One dead, one injured in early morning crash
HOPE – One person is dead and one injured in a three vehicle crash early this morning on Highway 32 West near Hope. According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, two of the vehicles were eastbound on 32, driven by Margaret Wyrick, 20, of Waldo, and 18-year-old Gianna Knight of Hope. A third vehicle was westbound. State Police say Wyrick’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck the westbound vehicle, forcing it off the roadway. Knight’s vehicle then collided with the rear of the Wyrick vehicle.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
txktoday.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
