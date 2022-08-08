ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
yr.media

Florida School’s Gender Support Plan May Force Kids to Come Out to Parents

A process that would out transgender students to their parents is being implemented by a Florida school district. In the Lee County School District, trans students who want to be addressed by their preferred name and pronouns will have to fill out a form with a school counselor, according to Yahoo News. If the form, also called the gender support plan, is not completed, teachers and staff will identify the students by their gender assigned at birth.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
TheConversationAU

Another school has banned mobile phones but research shows bans don't stop bullying or improve student grades

This week, one Sydney high school made headlines for banning mobile phones during school hours. Phones can come to school but must stay in locked pouches allowing teachers to “focus on educating students”. This follows other recent phone bans at both public and private schools around Australia. In 2020, Victoria banned phones for all state primary and secondary schools and many private schools, while prestigious Sydney girls school SCEGGS Darlinghurst banned phones in May 2022. This is part of a worldwide trend. In a move popular with parents, schools and governments see phone bans as a way to fix bullying...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy