goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Symphony to hold auditions for several chairs
The Auburn Symphony is holding auditions. Musicians can strive to become assistant concertmaster or just be on the symphony’s needed sub list. “We always need to have a sub list,” says Auburn Symphony Executive Director Anne Brown. “Even if they can’t play all the time, they might want to fill in.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Local author portrays American River canyon area in historical fiction novel
Frank Nissen, a member of the Placer County Historical Society and president of Gold Country Writers, grew up in the heart of the gold country, roaming the canyons through which the American River flows. This landscape served as the inspiration for his novel, which was released Aug. 4. “ ‘Fortune’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Robert "Bob" Borg 8/17/1934 - 7/26/2022
Robert “Bob” Borg was called home to the Pearly Gates, which he may have helped build, on July 26, 2022. A well-respected carpenter, Bob constructed many of the mausoleums throughout San Francisco, where he was born and raised. Born on August 17, 1934, to the late Paul Borg...
KCRA.com
Want to ride the Polar Express? How to get pre-sale tickets for Old Sac's coveted train ride
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It may be August, but you should already start planning ahead of you're thinking of riding the Polar Express in Sacramento. Anyone who's tried getting tickets knows this holiday-themed train ride can sell out quickly. For a chance at getting pre-sale tickets, you can become a member of the California Railroad Museum by the end of August.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M
Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
Sacramento Magazine
Duo Behind Milestone Open Third Restaurant in EDH
The owners of Milestone and Mom & Pop Chicken Shop have just opened a third restaurant, Almighty Food Co., in El Dorado Hills. The restaurant, described as a fine-casual eatery, focuses on sustainability and will showcase products from local farms and purveyors. The menu features sharable “tapas” such as Thai...
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley at the Fairgrounds
Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 10- 14, 2021. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 11 pm daily. Carnival run begins at 11:00 am. Take advantage of the FREE parking at...
Why is there a three-story Coca-Cola cup in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has multiple landmarks that are considered iconic structures in the city, including the Tower Bridge, Ziggurat building, State Capitol, and Old Sacramento. But a very distinct and instantly recognizable structure in the city is hidden in a neighborhood of warehouses in the Natomas area. At the southwest corner of Gateway […]
2news.com
California Couple Goes Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th. When...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento
Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
restaurantclicks.com
Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Sacramento Restaurants
Sacramento is as verdant as it is historic. Sacramento is famous for having the highest ratio of trees to people in the U.S. Its greenery is inextricably linked to its history. Vast urban forests popped up during the mid-1800s to shade the population of miners during the Gold Rush. Along...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bob (Coach) Seawell 1924 - 2022
It is with heavy heart that we share that our dad, Robert N. Seawell, Sr. known to so many Roseville area resident’s as “Coach”, has passed away peacefully and content with his long life. A lifelong resident of Roseville, CA., Bob spent most of his able life working towards the betterment of the area.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Sacramento
You may live in Sacramento or plan on visiting soon to explore historical sites, go on a nature hike, or peruse beautiful gardens. But surely, you can’t miss the wonderful food that the “City of Trees” has to offer!. And although most people expect to find good...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento
Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln approves lease with Adventure Flight LLC for Lincoln Airport
Lincoln City Council authorized a 30-year lease agreement with Adventure Flight L.L.C. at Lincoln Regional Airport during its Tuesday meeting. The Lincoln Regional Airport, at 1480 Flightline Drive in Lincoln, is owned and operated by the city of Lincoln. The lease went into effect immediately after council’s approval Tuesday.
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Woman and Ex Boyfriend Missing After Reno Trip
(Yuba City, CA) — Yuba City Police Department officials are helping a family look for a Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend. Family members said 28-year-old Janette Pantoja went on a day-long trip to Reno with Juan Almanza, who’s in his early 30s. Pantoja’s last text was to...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
NBC Bay Area
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
