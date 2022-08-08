ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission

Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Kyle Shanahan blasts NFL over absurd hat uniform rule

The NFL is full of ridiculous rules when it comes to uniforms. And as San Fransico 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed this week, the rules don’t just affect the players. Shanahan likes to wear a hat on the sideline. It’s become one of his staple looks. However, he...
NFL
thecomeback.com

7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BASKETBALL
thecomeback.com

Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

New York Jets sign five-time Pro Bowler

The New York Jets offensive line has already been hit with injuries in fall camp and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have signed veteran Duane Brown to a two-year deal to help fill in the gaps. This signing came after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Steelers wide receiver reportedly dealing with lawsuit

Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson recently made it clear that his heart is in Pittsburgh, signing a two-year $36.7 million contract that will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2024-25 NFL season. Unfortunately for Johnson, he may need to fork up a chunk of that money in a lawsuit that emerged against him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty

In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll “surprised” by one Seahawks quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have quite the task ahead of themselves this season as they attempt to replace longtime quarterback Russell Wilson with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock. While the battle for the No. 1 spot continues, it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll is “surprised” by one of the competitors.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record

While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
CHICAGO, IL

