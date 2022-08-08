Read full article on original website
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission
Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
Eli Manning Says His Daughters Inspired Him to Become a Part-Owner of Gotham Women's Soccer Club
The National Women's Soccer League is welcoming a New York legend into its owners' club. On Wednesday, Gotham FC announced that Eli Manning, the former New York Giants quarterback, has joined the New York and New Jersey-based team as a minority owner. "I have lived and worked in this community...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is...
Kyle Shanahan blasts NFL over absurd hat uniform rule
The NFL is full of ridiculous rules when it comes to uniforms. And as San Fransico 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed this week, the rules don’t just affect the players. Shanahan likes to wear a hat on the sideline. It’s become one of his staple looks. However, he...
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
Indianapolis Colts cut former second-rounder
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to upgrade their offense in 2022 following a disappointing finish last season. It sounds as though they will not be looking to former second-round draft pick Jason Spriggs to help them as the team announced they were releasing the veteran tackle on Friday. Spriggs had...
New York Jets sign five-time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets offensive line has already been hit with injuries in fall camp and now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have signed veteran Duane Brown to a two-year deal to help fill in the gaps. This signing came after the team lost Mekhi Becton to a...
Steelers wide receiver reportedly dealing with lawsuit
Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson recently made it clear that his heart is in Pittsburgh, signing a two-year $36.7 million contract that will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the 2024-25 NFL season. Unfortunately for Johnson, he may need to fork up a chunk of that money in a lawsuit that emerged against him.
Andre James Speaks on Fellow O-Line Room
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James has been impressed with his position group this training camp.
NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty
In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
Pete Carroll “surprised” by one Seahawks quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks have quite the task ahead of themselves this season as they attempt to replace longtime quarterback Russell Wilson with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock. While the battle for the No. 1 spot continues, it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll is “surprised” by one of the competitors.
Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record
While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
Shaquille O’Neal has strong words for current NBA, calls players “butter cups”
It’s no secret that the NBA game has changed since former Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Shaquille O’Neal was playing in his prime. These days, the game is less physical and has become much more friendly to players on offense thanks to a few rule changes and the way the game is officiated.
