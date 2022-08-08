Read full article on original website
Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family
Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
Rate of job openings in Alaska continues to trend high
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Job openings in the state are near an all-time high. That was written about in the August edition of Alaska Economic Trends, prepared by the Alaska Department of Labor. In May, Alaska's job openings rate was 11.2%, its third-highest month on record. The U.S. rate was...
Econ 919 — Weeding out old regs
Before planting a seed or selling a gram, every commercial marijuana business in Alaska first needs a license. Applying for a license is a lengthy process that can take months — a problem the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has identified as a top priority. Now, there’s...
‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
Alaska Fisheries Report August 11, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Fishtival! by KDLG’s Corinne Smith. A story about electrified mudbugs by KMXT’s Dylan Simard. And the comment period is open on the expanded critical habitat for North Pacific right whales.
Governor Dunleavy Signs Purple Heart Trail, Military Spouse Hiring, and Alaska Coordinate System Bills
Today at American Legion Jack Henry Post 1, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law two bills to support Alaska’s military and veteran community, and a third bill to modernize the state’s coordinate system. The bills signed include Senate Bill 203 (SB 203) sponsored by Senator Josh Revak, extending the Purple Heart Trail designation; House Bill 125 (HB 125) sponsored by Representative David Nelson, adding employment preferences for military spouses and their dependents; and House Bill 148 (HB 148) sponsored by Representative Laddie Shaw, updating the Alaska Coordinate System.
Legislative committee boosts budget for Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. investigation
A committee of the Alaska Legislature voted unanimously on Wednesday to spend another $50,000 on its investigation into the firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director Angela Rodell, bringing the investigation’s total budget to $150,000. Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, the chair of the House-Senate Legislative Budget and Audit...
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
DMV begins issuing one license plate to Alaska drivers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Motor vehicles announced Thursday that they will be issuing just one license plate to Alaska residents. During the 32nd session of the Alaska Legislature, Rep. Calvin Schrage authored House Bill 163, which removes the requirement for vehicles in Alaska to have a front license plate.
Alaska Railroad Board seeks applications to serve on External Issues Review Committee
The Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) Board of Directors is seeking an Alaskan to serve on its newly formed External Issues Review Committee. The four-member committee includes one Public Member seat with a two-year term expiring Sept. 30, 2024. ARRC provides a small stipend for the member’s participation in each committee meeting.
First ever electric car rally in Alaska to make history
3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP Regional Housing Authority building. The fire took place at an Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority apartment complex at 409 Ptarmigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy...
Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Drag performers shimmied up and down a walkway between café tables, as enthusiastic patrons took photos, waved cash and filled out ballots ranking the shows. The mock election, fueled by performances that brought the din of an Anchorage, Alaska, café to a...
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
Alaska Farmers Market Week kicks off
This week is Farmers Market Week — both around the country and in Alaska. From Aug. 7 to 13, the Alaska Farmers Market Association is celebrating the growth and impact of markets across the state. To commemorate the week, the association’s Executive Director, Homer’s Robbi Mixon, is spotlighting Alaska’s...
Little Susitna River Flooding
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway...
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years
Ukrainian refugees help save a piece of Alaska's history. Ukrainian refugees help preserve one of the historical ferries in Alaska. Alaska Public Media and American Public Media published a joint investigation on Monday concerning the discrepancies on Joe Gerace's resume concerning his work, education, and military history. Several roads closed...
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Anchorage
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has got two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
