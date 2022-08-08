ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Oregon State
Houston, TX
therecordlive.com

Mooney Boys Takes on Houston

Competitors from all over the World showed up for the Grappling Industries Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Houston, TX this past weekend. Nine competitors from Mooney Boys Jiu Jitsu represented Orange County accompanied by head coach Marshall Mooney and assistant coaches Noah Flynn, Erin Ayers, and Justin Lambert. The Mooney Boys...
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Houston Astros bussing in 500 residents for Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday. The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

RECRUIT SCOOP: DJ Lagway of Willis Football

VYPE recently went out to Willis high school for their Fall 2022 Media day and caught up with 5-Star QB DJ Lagway, who had a very impressive Sophomore year. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Jackson DiPasquale talks with Lagway about his Sophomore year, family ties, his upcoming season and what it means to be a Willis Wildkat!
WILLIS, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Pearland Little Leaguers headed to Little League World Series

The Pearland Little League team is headed to the Little League World Series after a victorious win in the Southwest Region Championship game on Tuesday. The team, also called Texas East, beat Oklahoma 9-4. During the bottom of the 1st inning Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton threw a pitch that got...
PEARLAND, TX
defendernetwork.com

Top 5: Soul food restaurants in the Houston area

Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

The Rod Ryan Show

The Rod Ryan Show is a Houston, Texas radio show broadcasting 6-10 a.m. weekdays on 94.5 The Buzz. It's the most interactive show in radio, covering...
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property

Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
HOUSTON, TX

