Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii's platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind.

TRAVEL ・ 19 HOURS AGO